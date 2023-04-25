Home » 54-year-old saves thanks to the Sant’Anna hospital in Turin
Health

54-year-old saves thanks to the Sant’Anna hospital in Turin

by admin

And ovarian cancer huge in size and heavy 19 chili it was removed from a 54-year-old woman at the Sant’Anna hospital in Turin. The emergency operation made it possible to save the patient, who four years ago was found to have a 7 cm ovarian cyst, apparently devoid of malignant characteristics. Chronic pelvic pain addiction did not lead the woman, who lives in the province of Turin, to undergo close checks until the discovery of the mass of about 40 cm that occupied her entire abdomen.

The technique used in the Turin hospital is the standard laparotomy, since – explain the doctors of Sant’Anna – in the case of dimensions such as those of the Turin patient it is the only one that can allow complete removal in the hypothesis of a tumour.

And for the woman operated on at Sant’Anna, the tests had confirmed that it was ovarian mucinous neoplasia in the first stage. The chance of survival at 5 years old for early stage ovarian cancer is del 75 – 95%while the percentage drops to 40% for tumors diagnosed in a very advanced stage.

«The integration of diagnostic methods and immediate intervention has markedly changed the patient’s prognosis, giving her back an excellent quality of life. – comment the doctors of Sant’Anna – This story teaches that women should always respect periodic gynecological checks and not underestimate chronic pelvic pain in order not to develop such a voluminous lesion”

See also  Cell phones and glioma: no correlation according to a new study

You may also like

Restful sleep|Tips for a healthy sleep

a study by a Chinese university reveals it

Campaign #DeutschlandErkenntSepsis – Training videos for caregiving relatives...

the conditions of Dybala and Llorente

Virginia Raffaele’s diet and routine go viral: here’s...

Sustainable concepts for the world of work: support...

“The end of the pandemic should be declared”

Heavy, tired legs: causes and symptoms

Sudan: WHO, virus laboratory taken, biological risk –...

Demographic and social change: Visionary ideas for modern...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy