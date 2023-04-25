54-year-old saves thanks to the Sant’Anna hospital in Turin

And ovarian cancer huge in size and heavy 19 chili it was removed from a 54-year-old woman at the Sant’Anna hospital in Turin. The emergency operation made it possible to save the patient, who four years ago was found to have a 7 cm ovarian cyst, apparently devoid of malignant characteristics. Chronic pelvic pain addiction did not lead the woman, who lives in the province of Turin, to undergo close checks until the discovery of the mass of about 40 cm that occupied her entire abdomen.

The technique used in the Turin hospital is the standard laparotomy, since – explain the doctors of Sant’Anna – in the case of dimensions such as those of the Turin patient it is the only one that can allow complete removal in the hypothesis of a tumour.

And for the woman operated on at Sant’Anna, the tests had confirmed that it was ovarian mucinous neoplasia in the first stage. The chance of survival at 5 years old for early stage ovarian cancer is del 75 – 95%while the percentage drops to 40% for tumors diagnosed in a very advanced stage.

«The integration of diagnostic methods and immediate intervention has markedly changed the patient’s prognosis, giving her back an excellent quality of life. – comment the doctors of Sant’Anna – This story teaches that women should always respect periodic gynecological checks and not underestimate chronic pelvic pain in order not to develop such a voluminous lesion”