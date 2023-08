Too much on the scale becomes a problem when there are health risks or when the psyche is under strain. It was four years ago for Georgina Moldovan (34) from Linz. “I was 29 years old and didn’t know what to do with my life anymore,” she says. The young woman weighed 130 kilos at the time and was 1.60 meters tall. Today she is around 55 kilos lighter and in great shape.

