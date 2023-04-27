5G in hospitals, boom in projects. No worries about health risks

Adjust the electromagnetic limits to EU legislation? In Italy the question has been debated for years but it has become a pour parler that goes nowhere. Everyone agrees on need for a review to push 5G infrastructure but no Government has so far taken the political responsibility to take action for fear of losing consensus: misinformation on health-related risks is rampant, without any scientific basis, and many municipal administrations do not have the faintest idea of ​​how to proceed despite the campaigns carried out over the years to clear the field of fake news.

Butti took the matter to heart

The Undersecretary for Innovation Alessio Butti has taken the matter to heart and in recent days he declared that a balance must be found between public health needs and development, a balance that can be represented by the alignment of the Italian limits – the most stringent ever – to the European ones, also and above all in order not to penalize our country in the race for the fifth mobile generation.

Full speed ahead on 5G-ready hospitals

While Italy continues to stall, other countries push on projects and the world of healthcare is proving to be one of the most prolific: despite the fake news about health risks, iThe health sector is not afraid of impacts and indeed considers 5G to be instrumental in pushing services and treatments. And I’m hospitals in the first place to equip themselves with dedicated infrastructures.

Among the breaking news the launch of a proof of concept by the Oncological Institute of the State of São Paulo, Brazil, the first of its kind based on the use of mobile fifth generation in a public hospital of the South American country. LTelco Verizon and the Cleveland Clinic have just announced the construction of a new hospital in Ohio, the first “5G-native” in the United States. The operator Vivo has been chosen by the Albert Einstein Hospital to enable the 5G connection in its new laboratory. And in France Conscience Robotics is testing the use of a robot in a private hospital in Caen thanks to 5G connectivity by Orange.

The 5G market for healthcare over 15 billion by 2029

The list of projects and initiatives is therefore getting longer day by day and market projections are record breaking: Global 5G market for healthcare to reach over USD 15 billion by 2029 from USD 119.12 million in 2020, with a CAGR of 72.1%, according to data from analyst firm Exactitude Consultancy. From a survey commissioned by Cox Communications and aimed at understanding the evolution of the 5G scenario in US hospitals, it emerged that 60% of hospital executives plan to invest in public and private 5G networks within the next two years as part of the smart hospitals challenge. And according to Abi Research the 5G has many benefits to healthcare, made possible by network features such as Enhanced Mobile Broadband, Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications and Massive Machine Type Communications. Compared to previous mobile generations, 5G private networks are best suited to healthcare use cases that require high data rates over a large coverage area, have specific latency requirements, and need to support many devices.

Not only that: Abi Research has identified 8 key areas.

File transmission

With download speeds up to 100 times faster than LTE (Long Term Evolution), 5G connectivity is a must for administrative tasks in the healthcare sector. Large files, such as diagnostic imaging files, and other file transfers can be completed in seconds with 5G.

Teleconsulto

A recent KeyCare survey found that 92% of patients would be willing to undergo a telecare visit within the next year if their healthcare provider offered the service. As the demand for digital health consultations and visits increases, so will the demand for 5G, as it provides a more reliable network service. 5G connectivity is an important enabler of efficient remote/video consultation services between patients and doctors or other healthcare professionals.

Contact tracing

Using Internet of Things (IoT) trackers, 5G enables real-time tracking of infectious diseases such as Covid. For example, mMTC can be used to monitor a predefined area, such as a sports field or other training facility, with thermal imaging cameras to monitor people’s body temperatures.

Robot assisted services

5G is at the heart of robotic healthcare operations. The US healthcare sector alone will have a nurse shortage of between 200,000 and 450,000 by 2025, so medical facilities will need as much automation as possible.

Completely remote surgeries

Between the high bandwidth promised by the eMBB and the low latencies and high reliability guaranteed by the URLLC, 5G represents a breakthrough for healthcare robots. In this scenario, the surgeon would be operating with a robot that functions like a real-life surgeon. the eMbb 5G capabilities will be used to transmit video footage from a camera to the surgeon, the low latencies guaranteed by the Urllc are important for transmitting any type of feedback. All of this happens in real time and without any perceivable latency.

Remote monitoring

With built-in IoT trackers, 5G enables medical staff to monitor patients’ vital signs in real time. For better remote diagnostics, the eMBB can provide high-definition video transmission. These networking capabilities would be of great use to AI-based patient monitoring platforms

Medical training

The highest demand for Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) in healthcare is in training and simulation cases. AR/VR applications, as they require high bandwidth and low latency, will provide more realistic simulations to trainees when integrated with 5G.

Connected ambulances

5G-enabled tools such as HD cameras and VR headsets can help paramedics improve day-to-day operations. Paramedics could, through 5G-enabled HD streaming and a robot, remotely connect a surgeon. Additionally, paramedics can use audio-visual sensors to monitor patient vital signs by relaying the information to hospital staff to enable physicians to facilitate appropriate treatment when the patient arrives. Finally, 5G-enabled ambulances are efficient in identifying road conditions through Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V), Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I) and Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) solutions. By optimizing ambulance routes, mobile connectivity technologies help paramedics reach patients and complete rescue operations.

5G and the impact on health: the WHO review

The World Health Organization (WHO) has announced the composition of a working group to examine exposure to radiofrequency electromagnetic fields (RF-Emf) and health risks. The work of the working group should be concluded by the end of this year through the elaboration of a technical report aiming at a review of the scientific literature on radiofrequency electromagnetic fields. WHO last undertook such a comprehensive review in 1993, when transmitters and microwave ovens were the main sources of radio signals.. The 1993 report does not mention mobile communications technologies: given the many and varied sources of current RF-EMF and the continuing evolution of mobile technology, the working group will produce an authoritative assessment of the scientific evidence. To date, no specific health concerns related to mobile technology have been reported, and the WHO task force is also evaluating future generations starting with 6G. The new WHO review will therefore represent an opportunity to harmonize the limits and evaluation methods of RF-Emf with the most recent scientific advice and global best practices.

The Scientific Committee of Europe

A scientific committee of the European Commission will soon issue an opinion on the updated limit values ​​for electromagnetic fields. The current EU limits are based on ICNIRP guidelines from 1998 and the scientific committee is expected to recommend harmonization with guidelines issued in 2020. In 2022, the IEC (International Electrotechnical Commission) updated the methods of assessing electromagnetic fields for radio base stations, including new methods that provide better accuracy for 5G antennas and are valid for the latest ICNIRP guidelines. As 5G rollout accelerates, countries should update their compliance rules.

The SeaWave project and the role of Italy

Funded under Horizon Europe with a budget of over 7 million euros and conducted by a consortium of 16 research partners, including Enea, the SeaWave project has started which aims to evaluate the possible impact on health of exposure to electromagnetic fields generated by 5G. Coordinated by the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki (Greece), the project will aim, over the three years of activity, to identify the differences in exposure patterns between 2G, 3G and 4G networks compared to 5G and provide the necessary technological tools for a reliable assessment of exposure and to contribute to scientific knowledge on the risk to human health from exposure to millimeter waves.

5G in Italian hospitals, Inwit in pole position

In the last two years, over 40 healthcare facilities have signed agreements with Inwit for coverage with Das micro-antennas (Distributed Antenna System), fundamental for the adoption of 5G. With regard to the geographical distribution in the North, the majority of the connected structures are located in Lombardy, in the Center the primacy is of Lazio, in the South Calabria stands out. “We are continuing our work at the service of the communities for the digitization of the country in support of telecommunication operators – he comments Gabriele Abbagnara, Marketing & Sales Director of Inwit –. The coverage of health facilities is not only important to facilitate communication with the outside world, but also for the possibility of being able to access all those services that can be developed as soon as 5G is available throughout the territory. Through these infrastructures that contribute to making hospital structures more interconnected and digitized, it will be possible to benefit from increasingly innovative healthcare that is close to patients”.

