5th Year Students at the University of Piura Present Award-Winning Research at Epidemiology Conference in Honor of Dr. Jorge Alarcón

“Fifth-year students of the Faculty of Human Medicine at the University of Piura participated in the I “Jorge Alarcón Villaverde” Epidemiology Research Conference at Campus Lima. The students, working in 10 research teams and advised by their professors, conducted epidemiological analysis of open databases on high-impact health problems in the country. The winning research was “Frequency of sensorium disorder in the emergency services of Peru between 2018-2022”, authored by Ignacio Castillo, Diego Guevara, Sergio Padilla, Juan Diego Pichihua, Daniel Ramírez, and Fabrizio Valdivia; advised by Dr. Armando Pezo. According to the study, men and the population aged 60 and over were the most affected by sensorium disorder. The San Martín region had the highest number of total cases per departmental population. The conference concluded with emotional words from Dr. Jorge Alarcón, urging students and teachers to continue developing academic activities contributing to the understanding of the country’s main public health problems.”

