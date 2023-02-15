CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

MARCELL JACOBS’ OPPONENTS TODAY: CHALLENGES IN OMANYALA AND CISSÉ

22.51 An evening that saw Stecchi shine above all, who equaled the Italian record in the auction at 5.82, while for Marcell Jacobs there is still something to record: 6.57 in 60 meters, beaten by Omanyala.

22.49 Warholm wins with a time of 45.51: a good performance for the Norwegian.

22.44 The evening ends with the men’s 400 meters and the Norwegian Warholm on the track.

22.40 3:37.48 the time of Tsegay: best seasonal world performance for the Ethiopian phenomenon, absolute number one.

22.38 Tsegay is very good: the Ethiopian is in front alone.

22.33 Two races are missing: the 1500 women and the 400 men.

22.29 7.39 for Holloway in front of Roberts who signs a 7.43!

22.27 It’s the turn of the men’s 60 obstacles: Holloway can still crumble his world record.

22.25 Moon stops and fails to exceed 4.83 in the women’s auction: the race is still his.

22.20 WORLD RECORDS!!!! WORLD RECORDSOOOOOOOO!!!! 7:23.81 FOR GIRMA!!! Katir sets the European record: 7:24.68! Sensational level competition!

22.18 Katir and Girma ahead! Close to the world record!

22.14 In the women’s auction it rises to 4.83 Moon which is now trying 4.90.

22.10 The men’s 3,000 meters are now on the track.

22.08 Povea wins in the women’s triple in front of compatriot Perez Hernandez (14.65).

22.03 50.22 for Femke Bol! Record of the meeting: she can’t go below 49.96.

22.01 Second series of the women’s 400 meters: there is Femke Bol.

21.58 In the women’s auction, the Slovenian Sutej and the American Moon reach 4.78.

21.55 Great time of the Polish Kaczmarek in the women’s 400 meters: 50.90, Polish national record.

21.51 Great jump of the Cuban Povea in the triple: 14.81.

21.47 Seventh Federico Riva who runs a 3: 37.74 half a second higher than the Italian record.

21.44 3:32.38 for Jakob Ingebrigtsen! The Norwegian didn’t come far from the world record!

21.42 13.81 for Dariya Derkach in the women’s triple: in the lead is the Cuban Povea with 14.81.

21.39 1500 meters which see the Norwegian phenomenon Jakob Ingebrigtsen and our Federico Riva at the start.

21.35 Duplantis decides to stop at 6.01.

21.32 A good start for Jacobs, something was missing in the launch and Omanyala overtook him.

21.30 OMANYALA BEATS JACOBS! 6.57 for the Olympic champion, the Kenyan records 6.54.

21.28 Al via la finale dei 60 meters: Zeze (Fra), Nazarov (Est), Volko (Svk), JACOBS (Ita), Omanyala (Ken), Cissé (Civ), Priam (Fra) and Ozkan (Tur).

21.27 Roberta Bruni has already left the scene in the auction, failing to exceed 4.45.

21.24 But now it’s time for Marcell Jacobs in the men’s 60 meters: interesting final with Omanyala and Cissé.

21.21 Sensational time by Keely Hodgkinson! 1:57.71: seasonal world number one. She bellowed off a decent 2:03.00 and it’s octave.

21.18 Women’s 800 meters with an Italian at the start: Elena Bellò.

21.16 Only Armand Duplantis remains in the auction: second place therefore for a great Stecchi.

21.13 Tentoglou arrives at 8.41! The Greek in the long jump is crazy.

21.11 Crazy Holloway in the second battery of the 60 obstacles! 7.40! From another planet the American.

21.09 Part with 13.50 Darius Derkach.

21.06 The women’s triple begins with the Italian Dariya Derkach at the start.

21.04 He fails to reach 5.91 Stecchi who still closes with the national record.

21.02 The American Daniel Roberts wins the 60 hurdles with a time of 7.58 in front of the Jamaican Thomas (7.65).

20.58 First mistake for Roberta Bruni at 4.45.

20.55 The French Robert wins with a time of 1:46.71, Tecuceanu is fifth with 1:48.28, he probably squeezed too much in the first part.

20.53 Final A of the men’s 800 meters: our Catalin Tecuceanu is in the race.

20.51 First mistake for Stecchi at 5.91.

20.46 The B final of the men’s 800 meters is won by the Dutchman Tony van Diepen with a time of 1: 46.36.

20.43 Roberta Bruni starts well at 4.30.

20.40 Duplantis and Marschall also rise to 5.82.

20.38 The pole vault also begins for women with our Roberta Bruni present.

20.36 The final B of the men’s 400 meters was staged, won by the Belgian Doom with a time of 46.29.

20.34 Stecchi equals his personal and the Italian indoor record in the auction.

20.32 STECCHI FLIES TO ISTANBUL! 5.82 for the blue who qualifies for the indoor Europeans! What a beautiful satisfaction.

20.27 Nadia Battocletti is sixth in the 3000 meters with a time of 8: 46.32. She wins the Ethiopian Welteji with 8:34.84.

20.24 Tentoglou is still improving! 8.37! Monster the Greek: according to the Swedish Montler with 8.06.

20.20 Great performance by Tentoglou who already flies in the long jump: 8.32, best seasonal world performance.

20.18 The women’s 3000 meters begin with our Nadia Battocletti at the start.

20.16 Only Koppelaar has so far jumped 5.73 like Stecchi.

20.14 GREAT CLAUDIO STECCHI! 5.73 on the first attempt: best result of the season! The blue can detach the pass for Istanbul with the next jump.

20.12 Armand Duplantis also enters the auction in the auction with a jump of 5.64.

20.08 Volko (6.69) and Priam (6.71) also qualified in the final. Jacobs in the final will have to contend with Omanyala and Cissé who ran faster than him in heat.

20.07 6.64 FOR MARCELL JACOBS! Certainly not a brilliant test for our champion.

20.04 In the second battery of the men’s 60 meters at the start Priam (Fra), Tada (Jpn), JACOBS (Ita), Volko (Svk), Zeze (Fra) and Vermeulen (Bel).

20.02 The men’s long jump competition in which the Olympic champion Miltiadis Tentoglou stands out.

20.00 Stecchi rises to 5.64 in the auction! Very good the blue that travels strongly towards the highest altitudes.

19.57 Ferdinand Omanyala wins the first battery with a time of 6.58. Arthur Cissé (6.63) and Karl Eric Nazarov (6.73) also qualify for the final.

19.53 First battery of the men’s 60 meters with at the start: Mateo (Fra), Ozkan (Tur), Omanyala (Ken), Cissé (Civ), Erius (Fra) and Nazarov (East).

19.50 Claudio Michel Stecchi starts his race well at 5.44: Broeders and Marschall also exceed this measure.

19.47 The 60m batteries will be staged at 19.55 and 20.05: Marcell Jacobs will be engaged in the second.

19.43 The first competition to start will be the men’s pole vault where our Stecchi will be present together with the Swedish champion Armand Duplantis.

19.40 Seven other Italians will be present: the auctioneer Claudio Stecchi in the competition with Armand Duplantis, Nadia Battocletti over 3000 meters, Roberta Bruni and Darya Derkach between auction and triple, Catalin Tecuceanu and Elena Bellò over 800 meters, Federico Riva about 1500 meters.

19.30 Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to the LIVE LIVE of the Lievin meeting (France), gold level stage of the World Indoor Tour in athletics.

Jacobs’ heat and final schedule

Good evening friends of OA Sport and welcome to LIVE LIVE of the Lievin meeting (France), gold level stage of the World Indoor Athletics Tour.

Second test of the season on 60 meters for Marcell Jacobs which is back on track after 6.57 recorded in Poland, in Lodz. A time that does not satisfy the 100m Olympic champion who wants to improve his form in view of the indoor European Championships in Istanbul scheduled from 2 to 5 March. The blue is looking for the third consecutive success in the French meeting and wants to respond from a distance to the British Reece Prescod, who set a time of 6.49 in Berlin.

Photo: FIDAL/Colombo

