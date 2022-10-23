Home Health 6 brilliant uses you don’t know
Health

6 brilliant uses you don’t know

by admin
6 brilliant uses you don’t know

Honey is not only useful for sore throats, it can also be used for other uses that are usually ignored. Here are the 6 best known.

Honey (Canva)

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF TODAY:

Il miele is a syrupy liquid created by bees from the nectar of plants. Loved around the world for its sweetness and flavor, it is used in many foods and recipes. The smell, color and taste of honey vary according to the type of flowers from which it is obtained, so there are an infinite number of varieties.

Essentially it is pure sugar, fat-free and with only traces of protein and fiber. It contains small amounts of some nutrients, but typically most people don’t consume enough honey to be a significant dietary source of vitamins and minerals. Honey has a number of potential health benefits and is used in many home remedies and alternative medicine treatments. Let’s find out which ones.

The 6 uses of honey you don’t know

Honey face mask
Honey Face Mask (AdobeStock)

1. Mask for the skin

Among the benefits of honey is that it hydrates the skin effectively. Unlike oils, in fact, honey is able to deeply hydrate without making the skin oily. With it you can create masks of all kinds and, above all, for all skin types: dry, combination, oily, with acne. For example, just cover your face with honey and leave it to act for 30 minutes.

2. Shampoo naturale

Honey is also suitable for washing and nourishing hair. The lotion created from 250 ml of water and 25 ml of honey is able to:

  • fight dandruff
  • moisturize the hair
  • regulate sebum
  • give shine and softness.
See also  Covid, the revelation of doctors: "The goal is not to eradicate the virus ..."

3. Acts and helps wounds

One of the many benefits of honey is to heal and heal wounds thanks to the two anti-inflammatory properties that stimulate the immune system. A small amount is enough to apply and it will magically help in the healing process by eliminating microbes and bacteria.

4. Sleep better

Honey helps the brain release melatonin, the hormone the body uses to restore itself during sleep. This happens through a series of transformations in the brain: the sugars in honey increase insulin levels, releasing tryptophan, which becomes serotonin, which becomes melatonin.

5. Promotes digestion

This natural substance is a powerful natural remedy for digestive problems, for example it counteracts stomach acid and gastric ulcer. To obtain greater benefit, take honey on an empty stomach, this will help the secretion of gastric juices.

6. Regulate the intestines

One of the hidden properties of honey is to regulate intestinal activity. It can be used as a natural laxative and to purify and improve intestinal action. Every morning drink a glass of hot water on an empty stomach with the addition of a teaspoon of honey and one of apple cider vinegar.

You may also like

If you sleep like this you risk serious...

Green pass, what the new health minister Orazio...

Big Data, medicine and privacy in the new...

Meghan Markle, here’s her favorite sport that everyone...

Flax seeds: how they help you lose weight...

Diet, the five exercises to burn 200 kilocalories...

diet and sex, a study reveals the “determining”...

Health, Rdc and Pnrr: Meloni denies Giorgia

Flu, off to vaccinations. From Monday also in...

what it is and what it risks

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy