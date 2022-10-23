Honey is not only useful for sore throats, it can also be used for other uses that are usually ignored. Here are the 6 best known.

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF TODAY:

Il miele is a syrupy liquid created by bees from the nectar of plants. Loved around the world for its sweetness and flavor, it is used in many foods and recipes. The smell, color and taste of honey vary according to the type of flowers from which it is obtained, so there are an infinite number of varieties.

Essentially it is pure sugar, fat-free and with only traces of protein and fiber. It contains small amounts of some nutrients, but typically most people don’t consume enough honey to be a significant dietary source of vitamins and minerals. Honey has a number of potential health benefits and is used in many home remedies and alternative medicine treatments. Let’s find out which ones.

The 6 uses of honey you don’t know

1. Mask for the skin

Among the benefits of honey is that it hydrates the skin effectively. Unlike oils, in fact, honey is able to deeply hydrate without making the skin oily. With it you can create masks of all kinds and, above all, for all skin types: dry, combination, oily, with acne. For example, just cover your face with honey and leave it to act for 30 minutes.

2. Shampoo naturale

Honey is also suitable for washing and nourishing hair. The lotion created from 250 ml of water and 25 ml of honey is able to:

fight dandruff

moisturize the hair

regulate sebum

give shine and softness.

3. Acts and helps wounds

One of the many benefits of honey is to heal and heal wounds thanks to the two anti-inflammatory properties that stimulate the immune system. A small amount is enough to apply and it will magically help in the healing process by eliminating microbes and bacteria.

4. Sleep better

Honey helps the brain release melatonin, the hormone the body uses to restore itself during sleep. This happens through a series of transformations in the brain: the sugars in honey increase insulin levels, releasing tryptophan, which becomes serotonin, which becomes melatonin.

5. Promotes digestion

This natural substance is a powerful natural remedy for digestive problems, for example it counteracts stomach acid and gastric ulcer. To obtain greater benefit, take honey on an empty stomach, this will help the secretion of gastric juices.

6. Regulate the intestines

One of the hidden properties of honey is to regulate intestinal activity. It can be used as a natural laxative and to purify and improve intestinal action. Every morning drink a glass of hot water on an empty stomach with the addition of a teaspoon of honey and one of apple cider vinegar.