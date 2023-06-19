6 “Healthy” Foods Fitness Experts Avoid Eating: Here’s Why

Beware of these 6 foods: you think they are healthy but doctors and nutritionists are sounding the alarm.

There are foods that we all consider healthy and foods that aren’t. Yet around nutrition there are also so many urban legends and false truths. We all know very well that you can’t go overboard with french fries and the same goes for alcoholic beverages. Yet there are so many wrong beliefs that we will try to dispel with this article. We all try to eat nutritious foods and have one healthy lifestyle.

Beware of these foods: they are not as healthy as you think

We read every day about how important it is to eat fruit and vegetables and prefer whole grains, yet some foods generally considered healthy, according to experts, are not good. Professional athletic trainers have revealed six foods that are considered healthy and which, on the other hand, can cause problems for some consumers. Skimmed milk is one of those foods that is never lacking in the diet of people who care about their health. Yet dairy products that are low in fat may not be as healthy as they seem.

Milk and low-fat derivatives: pay attention to contraindications

Very often yoghurts and low-fat dairy products have of additives that are not completely healthy. For example, low-fat yogurt usually has added sugars to still be tasty. Low-fat yogurt also doesn’t fill you up like regular yogurt, and you can end up snacking more than you planned on. The high protein content of whole yogurt helps to give a good sense of satiety which is still useful for the diet.

Are you sure that low-fat milk and yogurt are better than whole ones?

Among other things, dieticians underline how replace low-fat dairy products with smaller portions of those with normal long-term fat content makes more sense for the diet and is also healthier. However, there are also people who have respiratory problems such as asthma and in this case milk-based products are not good: a coconut milk yogurt would be better for them.

Sports drinks and protein bars

But let’s get to energy sports drinks. These drinks are popular among sportsmen, students and night shift workers who want to be more energetic. THowever, studies conducted on energy drinks are not so positive. In fact, they are often high in sugar and have ingredients that are not healthy. Electrolytes are very useful for promoting muscle performance but the problem is also conceptual because the “sports drink” formula leads the consumer to think that it is right for athletes and for those who want to stay in shape but the excess sugars and artificial ingredients they are definitely not good.

Sports drinks need to be evaluated carefully

Even the protein bars they have a big problem from a marketing point of view. In fact, they are marketed as healthy products suitable for athletes. However they are not really healthy and do not have the same bioavailable nutrients as natural protein foods. Some protein bars, then, have ingredients that baffle nutritionists.

For example, if we compare a protein bar and a chicken breast, the proteins contained are similar but in the bar there is also too much chocolate and it is also filled with artificial sweeteners and flavors. So you can’t think that a bar can be as healthy as a chicken breast or a portion of salmon.

Muesli, vegetable meat and gluten-free bread

Muesli is considered one of the healthy foods par excellence. What we buy in the store promises to be whole, organic and low in fat but in reality most brands add a lot of sugar and other unhealthy ingredients to make it tastier. Very often, in addition to added sugars, we have very little or no protein or healthy fats.

As for the granola barsvery often they are nothing more than junk food passed off as healthy food. Even with regard to vegetable meat there are many doubts. Vegetable meat may be right from the point of view of respect for animals but very often it exists lots of added sodium preservatives and artificial ingredients. Instead of a plant-based burger, if you absolutely want to avoid meat, a bean or chickpea patty would be better.

Gluten-free bread: often contains additives that are not good for us

But a consideration must also be made on the Gluten-free bread. If you suffer from gluten intolerance or celiac disease you obviously have to choose this type of bread, otherwise it is much better to take regular bread. In fact, often the gluten-free one is full of saturated fats, additives of dubious healthiness and sodium.

