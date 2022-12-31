Italian people of superstitious people: beliefs, charms and behaviors that we often adopt without knowing the real reason, are among the things that have always distinguished us. Given the uncertainty that a new beginning inevitably brings with it, even a New Year’s resorting to some propitiatory rite – starting from the table – can therefore only do us (morally) good.

For the New Year’s Eve dinner, therefore, here are some foods that should not be missing if you need a boost of luck.

Lentils

Needless to say, le lentils they are a food associated since the dawn of time with good luck and money. In fact, did you know that the ancient Romans already used to give their loved ones a purse (the scarsella) full of lentils both given their shape, similar to coins, and because, increasing in volume during cooking, they suggest an increase, and therefore to growing wealth.

Cotechino or Zampone

Always combined with the aforementioned lentils, even the cotechino and it pig’s trotter they are considered lucky foods. The reason is obvious: in our country tradition, pork is synonymous with abundance. Did you believe that piggy banks had the features of a piggy by pure chance?

Pomegranate

Symbol of fertility and prosperity and considered a sacred fruit by various religious confessions, even the pomegranate it is one of the foods that should never be missing on New Year’s Eve. Use it as a simple centerpiece by pinching a few grains from time to time to attract good luck, or use its juicy grains to give a touch of color to your salads or to prepare a creamy risotto.

Dried fruit

The dried fruit is considered lucky charm especially on the other side of the Alps, where 13 different types have to be eaten. Almonds, peanuts, walnuts, hazelnuts, raisins, figs and dates, during the New Year’s Eve dinner, remember to bring a well-wishing basket to the table.

Uva

Instead, the custom of eating comes from Spain – during the New Years Eve – twelve grains ofuvaone for each tolling of the bell which marks midnight on December 31st to invoke a lucky year.

Tangerines and other citrus fruits

Finally, even if their New Year’s Eve does not coincide with ours, did you know that in China they usually – during this anniversary – give and consume mandarins and other citrus fruits? A tradition linked to the shape of these fruits (reminiscent of the globe) considered a symbol of fullness and completeness and therefore ideal for wishing a life full of good.