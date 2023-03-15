Playing a superhero is not an easy thing. Hugh Jackman is well aware that in this period he is grappling with the preparation for Deadpool 3 in …

Playing a superhero is not an easy thing. Hugh Jackman is well aware of this and in this period he is grappling with the preparation for Deadpool 3 in which he will once again play the role of the most famous of the characters he has played in his career, namely Wolverine, the Marvel superhero. It’s been 23 years since he played him for the first time in Bryan Singer’s X-Men and then over the years he has returned to the role of the famous mutant many times. The difficulty obviously lies in recovering a superhero’s physical form every time and to do this the Australian actor must be very careful about sleep, training, nutrition and recovery and repeat the same routine every day. Let’s see how he is preparing.

What does it eat

Hugh Jackman, the award-winning protagonist of Les Misérables, recently posted on Twitter the mysterious photo of some suitably labeled takeaway food trays. What is it about? The trays carried this description: «Bulking. A day in the life. Thank you Chef Mario for helping me stay healthy and properly fed whilst… Becoming. Wolverine. Again». The 55-year-old actor, who is said to be engaged in an intensive workout in these days in view of the upcoming filming of the Marvel film Deadpool 3 (Will Jackman play two versions of Wolverine?), joked about the name of his character: “Wolverine” in fact can be translated from English also with “glutton”, he thus thanked the chef who follows him for having provided him with a healthy meal.

The diet

These are six high-protein, calorie-referenced meals: Sea Bass with Veggie Rice and Herb Dip (2,000 calories), Patagonian Chinook Salmon with Potatoes (2,100 calories), Two Chicken Burgers with Sweet Potatoes (about 1,000 calories each ) and two sirloins with noodles (1,100 calories each).

Although filming will begin on May 1, 2023, it seems that the handsome Australian actor has been following a strict diet for several months already, as he let slip with host Stephen Colbert during an appearance on The Late Show last January. “I am gaining mass, at the moment I feed on about 4,500-5,000 calories a day” he would have declared, also admitting that he had worn a heart rate monitor for the filming of Music Man. “My trainer wanted to know what he was working on and in that period I was burning 1,500 kcal during the show, I was doing it eight times a week, so he wanted me to eat more. I was eating 4,500 kcal a day and I assure you it wasn’t nice. Now I’m eating and exercising.”

