6 Natural Remedies to Lower High Cholesterol and Prevent Health Problems

We will suggest six natural remedies to try to lower high cholesterol. Strategies to adopt immediately to avoid health problems.

High cholesterol levels can cause cardiovascular disease and stroke. Better to prevent by checking the levels of the lipid substance in the blood.

High cholesterol natural remedies to lower it – Informazioneoggi.it

When levels of bad cholesterol – LDL – exceed the limits, action must be taken to prevent the accumulation of plaque in the arteries from increasing the risk of heart disease. Consulting a doctor is the first step in protecting your health. Then you can follow food strategies to control the values ​​in a simple but effective way.

The first tip is reduce your intake of saturated fat present in fatty meats, butter, dairy products. Better to replace them with monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats found in avocados, vegetable oils, seeds and nuts.

A second strategy is to increase your intake of soluble fiber found in oats, apples, citrus fruits and legumes. Fibers, in fact, reduce the absorption of cholesterol and improve heart health.

Third natural remedy to lower high cholesterol. Consume fish rich in Omega 3 such as mackerel, salmon, sardines.

Also introduce functional foods for cholesterol (e.g. margarines with plant sterols and plant stanols). A nutritionist will be able to suggest which food is suitable for reducing LDL cholesterol.

It is then necessary reduce the consumption of foods rich in cholesterol such as seafood, eggs and offal, and control portions. The goal must be to maintain an adequate body weight that helps keep cholesterol levels below the limits. A healthy lifestyle with frequent physical activity, no smoking and little alcohol (better to eliminate it altogether) is also essential.