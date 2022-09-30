The Red meat, you know, has a bad reputation for health. “Regular consumption of red meat has been linked to a increased risk of developing high cholesterol and hypertension, both of which can lead to heart disease, and it also increases the risk of developing certain cancers, ”says Roxana Ehsani, nutritionist and nutritionist. “Some studies have even found that high red meat intake increases the risk of developing diabetes and may even shorten one’s lifespan.” It is not only the meat itself that is dangerous, but also how it is cooked: If you grill it, the meat burns, which can cause it to contain harmful carcinogens. Also not to be underestimated is the quantity of sale: “Some types of red meat such as sausage, hot dogs, bacon, cured meats, can also be very high in salt, which can increase blood pressure,” says Ehsani. But for some people, red meat can have a more serious impact. Here you are six groups of people who should never eat red meat, according to dieticians.

“No people with high cholesterol they shouldn’t bite into a piece of steak or hamburger every day, ”says Ehsani. “Unfortunately, if you already have high cholesterol, consuming red meat will not help lower your cholesterol levels, it will actually do the opposite and increase those negative values ​​even more.”

If you have the alpha-gal syndrome, you got it from a Lone Star tick that could cause a red meat allergy. “Alpha-gal (galactose-α-1,3-galactose) is a sugar molecule found in mammals and not found in fish, birds, reptiles or people,” says dietitian Jonathan Valdez. “Eating meat can cause hives, nausea, vomiting, heartburn, diarrhea, cough, drop in blood pressure, severe stomach pain and swelling of the lips, eyes or throat.”

People with heart disease they should be very cautious in their intake of red meat. “For example, a person with heart disease may already have an unhealthy plaque buildup in their arteries and should eat a diet very low in any type of unhealthy fat such as saturated or trans fats which can cause even more plaque buildup,” he says. Ehsani.

“High protein diets when the kidneys aren’t working well they could do more harm than good, ”says Valdez. “You may need to reduce your intake to between 0.6 and 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of weight depending on kidney function.”

If you have one or some of the risk factors for heart disease such as hypertension, high cholesterol, diabetes, obesity, you are physically inactive and / or are following an unhealthy diet, you should probably be more careful about consuming red meat often.

According to Ehsani, there is research indicating how frequent consumption of red meat and processed meat increases the risk of developing colon cancer. “Therefore, people with a family history of colon cancer should probably be more cautious when it comes to red meat,” says Ehsani.