Being able to recognize the type of headache means being able to control it and adopt any right therapy.

We all have headaches from time to time, for the most varied reasons; but perhaps we do not imagine how many types there are, and why it is important to know how to recognize them.

From migraines, DISORDERS o heachache there are at least 100 different typesand for each of them there is a specific approach. Before going to the doctor at the first ailment, or vice versa underestimate a potential problem Of salute importantly, we can inform ourselves and understand something more about this condition, which affects more and more people.

In this article aLet’s delve into the most common ailmentswhich are theMigrainethe Headache a Bunch and the Headache tensiveand we report a few expert advice. With a major awareness about our trouble we will also know if it is appropriate to consult the doctor healing.

What is migraine, causes and symptoms

Migraine is a type of disorder that affects the 12% of the world‘s populationand is also called a “gender” disease because women in particular suffer from itat all ages and up to the age of menopause.

The most common causes of the onset of migraine are due to familiarity ; among the triggering factors there may also be i hormonal changes i sleep disorders lo stress and also the variation of the climate and of the environment.

; among the triggering factors there may also be i i lo and also the variation of the and of the environment. It can be recognized from the occasional headaches by the fact that migraine causes recurring attacks; the symptoms are very strong, and can also last up to 72 hours. Migraine sufferers feel a throbbing pain sensationoften accompanied by nausea, vomiting and even annoyance with the light or for some noises.

Tension headache, what it is and what causes it

Another very common type of headache is the Tension headache. Also for this pathology it is women who suffer the mostwith a’three times higher incidence than men. Tension headaches can arise at any age, even when young, and last a lifetime.

The causes, however, are to be found above all in the muscle tension even if there are always i at stake familiarity factors or garlic hormonal imbalances he was born in sleep-wake rhythm . By muscle tension we mean not just one wrong posture but also a stiffening due to others reasons Also psychological which trigger mechanisms of general rigidity that last for many hours.

even if there are always i at stake or garlic he was born in . By muscle tension we mean not just one but also a due to others Also which trigger mechanisms of general rigidity that last for many hours. The symptoms of tension headache are important but different from those of migraine: the type of pain is more “oppressive” than throbbing e there is no sense of nausea or discomfort in the light.

Cluster headache, incidence, causes and symptoms

The last type of headache that we are going to analyze is the “cluster” one, so defined because it causes repeated and continuous attackswhich they can even last several weeks. Most affected is – unlike the other two types of headache – the population male.

The causes are mainly due to genetic predisposition but they also have a lot of impact environmental changes they lifestyles .

but they also have a lot of impact they . I symptoms are very clear: the heachache And very strong and it is defined excruciating by those who suffer from it. It is mainly concentrated in the eye socket and it can last for several hours and even be unleashed several times in a single day.

6 ways to recognize the type of headache and understand if it is appropriate to consult a doctor

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, we can all suffer from headaches sporadically: luckily we have drugs available that can also be purchased without a prescription, which make us feel better in a few minutes.

We have to though knowing how to assess whether our migraine or headache attacks are the representation of a pathology, which can also become chronic and therefore must be treated adequately, as only an expert can do. Here are 6 tips from the experts:

headaches are very common, one shouldn’t be frightened, and the chronic forms are quite rare; to better understand what we are facing we can keep a diary and write down how many headaches we have in 1 month and after how long the drug takes effect; avoid self-diagnosis o to seek generic information: only the attending physician can understand whether there is a health problem or not; in case of heachache Better take immediate action to appease him at the first symptoms; if in the span of 1 month we had episodes more than 8 timesbetter to stop drug therapy, since the abuse of medicines/analgesics could do increase The events; finally, if from our diary it appears that the headache days are more than 4 or 5 a month And advisable to consult a doctor or specialistto evaluate the most suitable therapies.

The cure for various types of headaches, in fact, they are absolutely customized. Only through a dialogue with the attending physician can a path, curative and/or preventive, to eliminate the disorder.

(the information in this article is for informational purposes only and concerns scientific studies or publications in medical journals. Therefore, they do not replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist, and should not be considered for formulating treatments or diagnoses)