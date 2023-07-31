Home » 62nd DHS specialist conference ADDICTION “Addiction and social environment” from 13.-15. November 2023 in Berlin
62nd DHS specialist conference ADDICTION "Addiction and social environment" from 13.-15. November 2023 in Berlin

62nd DHS specialist conference ADDICTION “Addiction and social environment” from 13.-15. November 2023 in Berlin

Berlin – Addiction draws circles: Problematic substance use and addictions do not only affect users. They also affect others – in the family, at work, in the circle of friends or on the road and in leisure activities. At the same time, the social context influences the emergence and management of substance use disorders and behavioral addictions.

Die 62nd DHS Conference Addiction from the 13.-15. November 2023 in Berlin-Adlershof presents the topic “Addiction and Social Environment” into focus. Specialist lectures and forums focus on current topic-related problems. Solution approaches are discussed and forward-looking perspectives for addiction help and addiction self-help are shown.

Among other things, it is about discussing effective help for the social environment of consumers and access to help offers as well as analyzing interface problems. In addition, it is important to use examples of good practice to show how structures that do not meet the needs can be overcome and resources in the social environment of people suffering from addiction can be strengthened.

We look forward to seeing you from 13.-15. November 2023 in Berlin at the 62nd DHS specialist conference ADDICTION. Further information on the program and registration can be found on the conference website www.dhs-fachkonferenz.de

DHS Event Management, Ms. Doris Kaldewei, will be happy to answer any questions you may have: kaldewei@dhs.de

