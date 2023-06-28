65% experienced anxiety, depression and burnout

To be hair salon it also means being a good listener, gathering the confidences of those who sit on the armchair not only for a hairdo, but to take a break from the daily routine and have a chat. However, all of this also has an impact on mental health of the hair stylist, which in 65% of cases translates into anxiety, depression and syndrome of burnout.

A little confidant, a little psychologist, the trusted hair stylist, who we have perhaps frequented for years, very often collects little secrets, intimate information, insights into our lives, our daily anxieties. Sometimes, like a friend, we unload the problems on him looking for advice, a comparison. But do we think about him/her? Multiplying by the many customers who behave like this, have we ever thought about what psychological weight we give?

As part of their salon business, hairdressers spend thousands of hours a year listening to clients during color or styling services. It is therefore not surprising that 75% of women consider a visit to the salon a moment of self-care not only for the beauty treatments received, according to a L’Oréal Professionnel Paris survey on the brand’s Instagram channels on 1.8 million followers, carried out in March 2023. One can speak, as happens in other helping professions starting with doctors, of a real burnout. The theme was the focus of two researches conducted by L’Oréal Professionnel in six countries to explore the well-being of the category, highlighting how the mental health is the primary need for these professionals who, in 65% of cases, have experienced it during their professional career anxiety, depression or precisely the syndrome of burnout.

Thus, in all countries, the beauty giant wanted to make a concrete commitment to helping the hairdressing category, giving itself this very mission for 2023. Thus was born the Head Up project, which has an international scope and involves all countries, each in collaboration with a local non-governmental organization. It is a concrete plan for the mental well-being of hairdressers, to help. The ambition of the brand is to train around 20,000 professionals by 2023 and 100,000 by 2025. For Italy, L’Oreal Professionnel has identified support in Progetto Itaca Onlus, the foundation that promotes information, prevention, support and rehabilitation for people with mental health disorders and their families. «Hairstylists represent a professional category that we hold dear and that offer a service that goes beyond simple styling or color change. As a leader in the professional market – says Paolo Roati, General Manager of L’Oréal Professionnel Italia – we strongly feel the duty to support them to enhance their resilience and improve their well-being. We are extremely proud to be able to do it alongside Progetto Itaca Onlus, which has been supporting people with mental health disorders for years to recover their fullness of life”.

Established in 2012, the Ithaca Project Foundation coordinates the 17 active offices on the national territory which, together, represent the main organization in Italy committed to promoting mental health. The mission of this foundation of volunteers is to raise awareness in the community to overcome stigma and prejudice, disseminate correct information to promote prevention and treatment orientation and support people suffering from mental health disorders and their families in the recovery process well-being and fullness of life. «We have become very close to companies because the other sector we deal with is job placement. Very often the companies we approached had internal problems. We attach great importance to informing and training our volunteers. So we are happy to dedicate our professionalism to a company as attentive as L’Oréal Professionnel», concluded Felicia Giannotti, president of Progetto Itaca.

