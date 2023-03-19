Pistoia, 19 March 2023 – Blood Sunday on streets of Pistoia. A 65 year old female is dead following a violent confrontation betweencar and a scooter happened long Via Modenesearound lunchtime.

The tragic accident took place in Borghetto, with dynamics still to be ascertained: the fact is that the donnadriving the motorcycle, collided with a car traveling in the opposite direction.

His conditions immediately appeared serious, so much so that the Pegasus was also alerted, however unable to land in the area. The intervention of the health workers of the Green Cross of Pistoia is ready, the Carabinieri are also on the spot. After the first aid on site, the ambulance headed with the utmost urgency towards the San Jacopo hospital, however the emergency room doctors could not help but ascertain the death of the victim.