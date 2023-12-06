Home » 650 kg of valuable fish of unknown origin seized
650 kg of valuable fish of unknown origin seized

650 kg of valuable fish of unknown origin seized

Joint checks continue Carabinieri of the NAS of Taranto and the Veterinary Service of the ASL of Taranto for the correct verification of the fish supply chain in anticipation of the upcoming Christmas holidays. During a check inside a cold room of a storage warehouse for valuable fish and blue fish in the Taranto area, the inspection staff ascertained the detention for subsequent marketing of approximately 650 kg of untraceable fish (tuna, swordfish , sea bream, cod, salmon, scorpion fish, perch and mackerel).

In fact, during the accounting documentary verification performed, the discrepancy emerged between the quantity of goods indicated in the documents and the actual verified stock. Consequently, the fish found and not subjected to traceability was administratively seized and the owner was reported to the Administrative Authority

