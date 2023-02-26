Insomnia could increase the risk of heart attack by 69%, particularly in women. This was revealed by research presented at the Annual Scientific Session of the American College of Cardiology. Researchers at Alexandria University in Egypt have found that people who sleep five hours a night or less have a higher risk of having a heart attack. In the case of diabetes, associated with insomnia, the matter becomes even more dangerous, since the probability of a heart attack doubles.

“Our study – he explains Yomna Dean – showed that people with insomnia are more likely to have a heart attack, regardless of age, and heart attacks occurred more often in women with insomnia.

Insomnia on the rise, heart risks

Insomnia can manifest itself in various ways: with problems falling asleep, staying asleep or obtaining good quality sleep. Its prevalence is increasing: it is estimated that it affects between 10% and 30% of adults in the US, with a higher incidence in women than men. Some studies have linked insomnia to cardiovascular and metabolic disease, but this analysis is the largest to date.

The researchers conducted a systematic literature review that yielded 1,226 studies. Overall, data from 1,184,256 adults (43% female) were evaluated. The mean age was 52 years and 13% (153,881) suffered from insomnia, (trouble falling asleep, difficulty staying asleep, and being unable to fall back asleep). Heart attacks occurred in 2,406 of the subjects with insomnia and 12,398 of those without the disorder.

Insomnia, with diabetes doubles heart attack risk

People with diabetes who also suffer from insomnia are twice as likely to have a heart attack. Patients who slept six hours had a lower risk of heart attack than those who slept nine hours. In particular, sleep initiation and sleep maintenance disorders, i.e. difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep, are associated with a 13% increase in the likelihood of a heart attack compared to people without these symptoms. While those who complain only of feeling unrested upon waking, with no lack of sleep, are not at increased risk of a heart attack.