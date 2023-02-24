NATO: Russian efforts are failing
“Russia’s efforts to break the resolve of the brave Ukrainian people are failing. A year later, Ukrainians are valiantly fighting for freedom and independence. We are with them.” The says it North Atlantic Council in a statement one year into the war in Ukraine.
Zelensky: «Ukraine inspired and united the world»
“Ukraine has inspired and united the world” and “will not stop until the killers are brought to justice: said the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky in a speech broadcast on social media on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion. »The world has seen what Ukraine is capable of. They are the new heroes. The defenders of Kiev, the defenders of Azovstal. Enterprises made by entire cities. Karkhiv, Chernihiv, Mariupol, Kherson, Mykholaiv, Gostomel, Volnovalka, Bucha, Irpin, Okhtyrka – heroic cities. The capitals of invincibility«, said Zelensky.
Zelensky: «A year of pain, 2023 will be the year of victory»
“On February 24 (2022) millions of us made a choice: not a white flag but a blue and yellow one. Don’t flee, but face. Resisting and fighting. It has been a year of pain, tears, faith and unity. And during this year we remained invincible. And we know that 2023 will be the year of our victory!»: wrote the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky on his Twitter account on the anniversary of the Russian invasion of his country. Zelensky accompanied his message with an edited video of images from this year of war.
China urges ceasefire and stop at civilian sites
The Chinese urges a ceasefire and an end to the fighting in Ukraine because the war “does not foresee winners”, inviting “to maintain rationality and moderation”, to prevent the crisis from worsening or getting out of control and “to support Russia and Ukraine so that meet» and resume «direct dialogue as soon as possible». In the announced document for the solution of the Ukrainian crisis, structured in 12 points and released by the Foreign Ministry, there is also an invitation “to refrain from attacking civilians and civilian structures”.
Washington announces another 2 billion in aid
Washington to provide another tranche of military aid to Ukraine equal to 2 billion dollars, one year after the start of the Russian invasion, the White House national security adviser announced on CNN Jake Sullivan. Sullivan did not provide details about these new deliveries. The senior official, who accompanied Joe Biden on a surprise visit to Kiev this week, added that the US administration is constantly wondering how to “give Ukraine the tools it needs to win”.
Der Spiegel: Cina, droni kamikaze alla Russia
The Russian military is in talks with China‘s Xìan Bingo Intelligent Aviation Technology for mass production of kamikaze drones to its armed forces. This is what Der Spiegel reports, according to which the affair creates a new urgency in the debate on possible Chinese military support for Russia. Bingo, according to information gathered by the German warhead, has agreed to produce and test 100 ZT-180 drone prototypes before delivering them to the Russian Defense by April 2023. Military experts believe that the ZT-180 is capable of carrying a warhead from 35 to 50 kilograms.
