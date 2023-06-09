7 delicious summer cocktails for the next party!

When it gets really hot outside, our drinks should be ice cold. Refreshing and delicious cocktails and drinks cool you down on hot summer days and always taste delicious. We all know and love classics like Hugo and Aperol Spritz, but why not try something new for a change? We strongly recommend you to get your blender out of the closet because below we have for you the tastiest frozen cocktails recipes that you will surely love! Whether it’s a watermelon gin and tonic, raspberry daiquiri or a glass of frosè – these summer cocktails will be a hit at the next party, we promise! But enough talking – read on and enjoy!
Frozen cocktail recipes for summer
There is probably nothing better than enjoying the beautiful summer weather with a refreshing cocktail in hand. Most of the time we associate this cool idea with summer vacations, but why not take matters into your own hands and try our frozen cocktails recipes today? The preparation is child’s play and takes less than 10 minutes – mixing cocktails yourself has never been so easy!
Frozen Piña Colada
No other cocktail screams summer like an aromatic, thick Piña Colada! The combination of pineapple and coconut tastes really divine and the summer classic can also be prepared as a frozen cocktail.
Ingredients for 4 glasses:
- 230 ml white rum
- 120 ml Ananassaft
- 120 grams of canned coconut milk
- 30 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 100 grams of ice cubes
- Pineapple slices for garnish
Preparation:
- Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.
- Pour into chilled cocktail glasses and garnish with pineapple slices!
- And your Frozen Piña Colada is ready!
Frozen Bellini Cocktail
Wonderfully light, refreshing and wonderfully sparkling – Bellini is definitely one of the tastiest summer cocktails with Prosecco! So it only makes sense that it made it onto our list of Frozen Cocktails recipes as well.
Ingredients for 4-5 glasses:
- 500 grams of peaches
- 240 ml peach juice
- 1 bottle of 750 ml Prosecco, chilled
Preparation:
- Cut the peaches into small pieces and place in a freezer bag in the freezer for 2-3 hours.
- Place the peach juice and chunks in the blender and puree until smooth.
- Half fill champagne glasses with the peach mixture and then top up with Prosecco.
- Garnish with fresh peach slices and enjoy!
Strawberry Prosecco Slushie
Fresh strawberries can also be transformed into delicious frozen cocktails in no time at all and this strawberry prosecco slushie will become your new favorite drink for the summer.
Ingredients:
- 600 ml Prosecco
- 650 grams of strawberries
- 50 grams of honey or maple syrup
- 40 ml freshly squeezed orange juice
Preparation:
- Cut strawberries into small pieces and freeze for 1-2 hours.
- Put all the ingredients in the blender and blend to a creamy consistency.
- Garnish the strawberry prosecco slushie with fresh strawberries and enjoy immediately!
Watermelon Gin Tonic
Gin and tonic is another summer classic we love. But this year our favorite gets a refreshing update and this watermelon gin and tonic is one of the tastiest frozen cocktail recipes ever. You’ll need all the usual suspects, plus some frozen watermelon. Dead easy.
Ingredients for 6 glasses:
- 800 grams of watermelon
- 240 ml Gin
- 500 ml tonic water
- 20-30 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
- Fresh mint and watermelon for garnish
Preparation:
- Cut the watermelon into small cubes and place in the freezer for 2-3 hours.
- Place the watermelon pieces, gin, clay and lemon juice in the blender and puree until smooth.
- Pour into glasses and garnish with mint and watermelon slices.
Frose recipe
Are you also crazy about rosé wine? Then you will be really impressed by this creamy froze! It’s a light, fruity summer cocktail and is ideal for the next brunch with the girls.
Ingredients for 4-6 glasses:
- 1 bottle of 750 ml rosé wine
- 40 ml strawberry flavored vodka
- 150 grams of strawberries
- 100 grams of sugar
- 120ml of water
Preparation:
- Pour the wine into a bag or sealable jar and freeze for at least 4 hours or overnight.
- Mix the sugar and water in a bowl and heat in the microwave for 2 minutes. Stir well until the sugar has completely dissolved.
- Add the chopped strawberries to the sugar mixture and place in the fridge.
- Strain through a fine sieve and finely puree the syrup with the wine and vodka in a blender.
- Pour the Frose into glasses, garnish with fresh strawberries and enjoy!
Raspberry Daiquiri Recipe
A super refreshing and delicious twist on the popular classic, our Raspberry Daiquiri is a wonderful refreshment on hot summer days.
Ingredients for 4 glasses:
- 350 grams of raspberries
- 50 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice
- 60 grams of maple syrup
- 100 ml white rum
- 50 ml raspberry liqueur
Preparation:
- Place raspberries in a freezer bag and freeze for 2 hours.
- Place all ingredients in blender and blend until smooth.
- Pour into glasses and your raspberry daiquiri is ready!
Frozen Baileys Cocktail
And we end our Frozen Cocktails recipes with something very delicious! This Baileys cocktail is a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert while getting in the party mood.
Ingredients for 4 glasses:
- 180 ml Whiskey
- 120 ml Baileys
- 120 ml Double
- 60 ml Espresso
- 100 grams of vanilla ice cream
- 50 grams of ice cubes
Preparation:
- Put all the ingredients in the blender and puree to a creamy mass.
- Pour into glasses and garnish with whipped cream and coffee beans.
- Enjoy!