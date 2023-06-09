7 delicious summer cocktails for the next party!

When it gets really hot outside, our drinks should be ice cold. Refreshing and delicious cocktails and drinks cool you down on hot summer days and always taste delicious. We all know and love classics like Hugo and Aperol Spritz, but why not try something new for a change? We strongly recommend you to get your blender out of the closet because below we have for you the tastiest frozen cocktails recipes that you will surely love! Whether it’s a watermelon gin and tonic, raspberry daiquiri or a glass of frosè – these summer cocktails will be a hit at the next party, we promise! But enough talking – read on and enjoy!

Frozen cocktail recipes for summer

There is probably nothing better than enjoying the beautiful summer weather with a refreshing cocktail in hand. Most of the time we associate this cool idea with summer vacations, but why not take matters into your own hands and try our frozen cocktails recipes today? The preparation is child’s play and takes less than 10 minutes – mixing cocktails yourself has never been so easy!

Frozen Piña Colada

No other cocktail screams summer like an aromatic, thick Piña Colada! The combination of pineapple and coconut tastes really divine and the summer classic can also be prepared as a frozen cocktail.

Ingredients for 4 glasses:

230 ml white rum

120 ml Ananassaft

120 grams of canned coconut milk

30 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

100 grams of ice cubes

Pineapple slices for garnish

Preparation:

Place all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth.

Pour into chilled cocktail glasses and garnish with pineapple slices!

And your Frozen Piña Colada is ready!

Frozen Bellini Cocktail

Wonderfully light, refreshing and wonderfully sparkling – Bellini is definitely one of the tastiest summer cocktails with Prosecco! So it only makes sense that it made it onto our list of Frozen Cocktails recipes as well.

Ingredients for 4-5 glasses:

500 grams of peaches

240 ml peach juice

1 bottle of 750 ml Prosecco, chilled

Preparation:

Cut the peaches into small pieces and place in a freezer bag in the freezer for 2-3 hours.

Place the peach juice and chunks in the blender and puree until smooth.

Half fill champagne glasses with the peach mixture and then top up with Prosecco.

Garnish with fresh peach slices and enjoy!

Strawberry Prosecco Slushie

Fresh strawberries can also be transformed into delicious frozen cocktails in no time at all and this strawberry prosecco slushie will become your new favorite drink for the summer.

Ingredients:

600 ml Prosecco

650 grams of strawberries

50 grams of honey or maple syrup

40 ml freshly squeezed orange juice

Preparation:

Cut strawberries into small pieces and freeze for 1-2 hours.

Put all the ingredients in the blender and blend to a creamy consistency.

Garnish the strawberry prosecco slushie with fresh strawberries and enjoy immediately!

Watermelon Gin Tonic

Gin and tonic is another summer classic we love. But this year our favorite gets a refreshing update and this watermelon gin and tonic is one of the tastiest frozen cocktail recipes ever. You’ll need all the usual suspects, plus some frozen watermelon. Dead easy.

Ingredients for 6 glasses:

800 grams of watermelon

240 ml Gin

500 ml tonic water

20-30 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

Fresh mint and watermelon for garnish

Preparation:

Cut the watermelon into small cubes and place in the freezer for 2-3 hours.

Place the watermelon pieces, gin, clay and lemon juice in the blender and puree until smooth.

Pour into glasses and garnish with mint and watermelon slices.

Frose recipe

Are you also crazy about rosé wine? Then you will be really impressed by this creamy froze! It’s a light, fruity summer cocktail and is ideal for the next brunch with the girls.

Ingredients for 4-6 glasses:

1 bottle of 750 ml rosé wine

40 ml strawberry flavored vodka

150 grams of strawberries

100 grams of sugar

120ml of water

Preparation:

Pour the wine into a bag or sealable jar and freeze for at least 4 hours or overnight.

Mix the sugar and water in a bowl and heat in the microwave for 2 minutes. Stir well until the sugar has completely dissolved.

Add the chopped strawberries to the sugar mixture and place in the fridge.

Strain through a fine sieve and finely puree the syrup with the wine and vodka in a blender.

Pour the Frose into glasses, garnish with fresh strawberries and enjoy!

Raspberry Daiquiri Recipe

A super refreshing and delicious twist on the popular classic, our Raspberry Daiquiri is a wonderful refreshment on hot summer days.

Ingredients for 4 glasses:

350 grams of raspberries

50 ml freshly squeezed lemon juice

60 grams of maple syrup

100 ml white rum

50 ml raspberry liqueur

Preparation:

Place raspberries in a freezer bag and freeze for 2 hours.

Place all ingredients in blender and blend until smooth.

Pour into glasses and your raspberry daiquiri is ready!

Frozen Baileys Cocktail

And we end our Frozen Cocktails recipes with something very delicious! This Baileys cocktail is a great way to treat yourself to a little dessert while getting in the party mood.

Ingredients for 4 glasses:

180 ml Whiskey

120 ml Baileys

120 ml Double

60 ml Espresso

100 grams of vanilla ice cream

50 grams of ice cubes

Preparation: