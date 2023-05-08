7 foods you should eat (after 40) that will help you with weight control: better than going to the gym

There are 7 foods that after the age of 40 should be consumed to be able to control weight. Here’s what to eat and avoid going to the gym.

Over time the body ends up undergoing changes. For many people after the age of 40, it can be difficult to lose weight. In this regard, however, it is important to know that there are 7 foods in particular that should be preferred in order to lose weight. Through regular consumption of the same, in fact, it is also possible to avoid going to the gym.

At every age, nutrition plays a very important role as it helps to keep the body in perfect health. However, some foods turn out to be more than all beneficial from the age of 40 onwards. Let’s find out together what they are.

7 foods to consume after the age of 40,

As you get older, being able to lose weight and regain your figure can be a very difficult task. Often, in fact, even if you exercise, you are unable to obtain the desired results. The reason lies in the fact that the metabolism becomes slower. In light of this, it may be particularly interesting to know that there are some highly satiating foods that help control weight.

1. Among them are the flax seed which are distinguished by their high content of omega-3 fats. These are beneficial for the heart and help counteract high cholesterol. In addition, the food under examination is a rich source of lignans, similar to estrogen. However, the advice is to consume them in salads, yogurt or even soups.

2. Also worth mentioning is the dark chocolate which helps reduce stress due to the fact that it promotes the production of endorphins. These are in fact hormones that generate satisfaction. Not everyone knows that the food in question also helps prevent the risk of contracting heart disease. However, it must be specified that these benefits are to be understood only in the case of products that contain more than 70% cocoa.

3. Again, the egg they are a source of protein and therefore particularly beneficial for the body. The food represents a real ally for anyone who wants to lose weight and keep fit.

4. With reference to Red fruits, these are extremely rich in antioxidants that help counteract the action of free radicals, the cause of premature aging. The high vitamin C content also helps strengthen the immune system.

5. Walnuts are also among the foods to be consumed after the age of 40. They in particular contain omega-3, beneficial substances effective against inflammation.

6. The properties of the must also be mentioned kefir which favors the intestinal flora and helps to improve it. As part of a healthy and balanced diet, this food contributes to weight loss.

7. Finally, there is theavocado which can lead to a reduction in abdominal fat. In particular, experts recommend consuming it for breakfast or as a snack as it helps to better absorb nutrients.

