7 percent fewer new training contracts in nursing in 2022

Wiesbaden – In 2022, around 52,100 trainees started training to become nursing specialists. As reported by the Federal Statistical Office (Destatis), the number of newly concluded training contracts in nursing fell by 7% or 4,100 compared to the previous year (2021: 56,300 new contracts). The preliminary results from April 2023 have thus been confirmed. At the end of 2022, a total of around 143,100 people were being trained to become nurses across all years of training.

High proportion of women in new degrees in nursing training

In 2022, 38,600 women and 13,500 men concluded a new training contract to become a nursing specialist. Although the proportion of women in nursing training remained high, it fell by 2 percentage points to 74% compared to the previous year.

Beginning of training in nursing often in middle age

The average age (median) at the start of training in the field of nursing was 21 years in 2022. This means that the age at the start of training increased by one year compared to 2020. Nursing training is often started in middle age. 11% (6,000) of trainees in 2022 started their training between the ages of 30 and 39. Another 7% (3,900) only started their education at the age of 40 and over. In comparison, the share of the age group from 30 years in the new qualifications in the dual training system in 2021 was only 3%.

Part-time training remains the exception

In 2022, 51,600 (99%) nursing trainees started full-time training. In contrast, 500 people started their part-time training. Full-time training thus remained the predominant form of training in the nursing profession.

Since 2020, training according to the law on the reform of the nursing professions has been possible

In the training to become a nursing specialist, which was established with the Nursing Careers Reform Act (PflBRefG) of 2017, the previously separate training courses in the professions of health and nurse, health and pediatric nurse and geriatric nurse merged into the nursing profession. The training has been offered since 2020 and lasts three years full-time. The training takes place at nursing schools and in hospitals, inpatient or outpatient nursing facilities. As with most health and care professions, this is not vocational training within the dual training system.

Additional Information:

The information comes from the official data collection on the basis of the Nursing Professions Training Funding Ordinance (PflAFinV).

Information on the profession of “nursing specialist” is available on the website of the Federal Employment Agency.

The “Vocational Training” topic page on the website of the Federal Statistical Office provides further results on the statistics according to the Nursing Professions Training Funding Ordinance. The “Educational Indicators” topic page offers a general overview of the educational situation in Germany, from school through vocational training to university.

We also talk about the causes and background of the shortage of skilled workers in Germany with a view to the training market in our podcast “StatGespräch” on vocational training. In it, we explain, among other things, which findings on the subject of a shortage of skilled workers can be derived from the vocational training statistics and which data gaps may need to be closed.

Press release no. 124 of March 30, 2023 provides information on the development of the number of people in need of care in Germany up to the year 2070 based on the care forecast of the Federal Statistical Office.

Democracy needs data – data needs democracy: For 75 years, the Federal Statistical Office has been providing independent data for fact-based reporting and democratic decision-making. The milestones in the history of the office can be found in the dossier “75 years of the Federal Statistical Office”.

