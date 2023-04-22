7-year-old girl overwhelmed and killed by the car driven by her mother in Casalnuovo di Napoli

The accident occurred on Saturday, April 22nd Casalnuovo of Naples where, according to what has been learned so far, a woman would have lost control of her car during a reverse maneuver, ending up inadvertently run over his daughtera 7-year-old girl who died as a result of her injuries.





The accident in Casalnuovo

What happened took place in the early afternoon today, Saturday 22 April, in Casalnuovo di Napoli, a municipality in the metropolitan city of Naples, in Campania.

According to the first reports, a woman driving an Audi A3intent on a reverse maneuver, would have lost control of the car, ending up running over his own daughter of 7 years.

The municipality of Casalnuovo di Napoli, where the little girl was run over





The accident took place in via Emilio Buccafusca, where the agents of the Carabinieri command then intervened shortly after, who initially thought of a hit-and-run driver.

The arrival of help

The dynamics that led to the death of the little girl are not yet clear. In fact, as soon as they arrived at the scene, the carabinieri thought that a hit-and-run driver, who then disappeared, had caused the accident. A thought born after the first ones reconstructions made by some witnesses.

Over time, however, a second hypothesis has made its way: it would have been the child’s mother herselfdue to a maneuver error, to run over both the little girl and an acquaintance, who was present on the street at the time of impact and was slightly injured.





In addition to the Arma agents, the firefighters and the operators of the 118 also arrived on the spot, who could not help but ascertain the death of the child, who died instantly.

A dynamic yet to be clarified

At the moment, the body of the little girl and the offending vehicle have been kidnapped at the disposal of the Prosecutor of Nola.

It will now be necessary to continue with the findings, testimonies and investigations, in an attempt to establish the truth on the dynamics that led to the death of the little girl.





For now, the hit-and-run hypothesis has been rejected, as initially stated by some witnesses. The idea of ​​the agents is that the people present, acquaintances of the woman, spoke of a person who then vanished in an attempt to protect the mother of the little victim.



