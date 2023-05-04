“70-80% stroke avoidable with adequate lifestyles”

In Italy, cerebral stroke affects about 185,000 people every year and is among the top 3 causes of death and the first for sometimes permanent disability. Ma ben ‘he 70-80% of cases could be avoided by following adequate lifestyles and treating predisposing diseases or conditions: balanced diet, regular physical activity, abstention from smoking, drugs and excessive use of alcohol, control of blood pressure, blood sugar levels and blood fats, recognition and treatment of any fibrillation atrial are the cornerstones of prevention”. The president of the Italian Society of Neurology (Sin), Alfredo Berardelli, taking stock of prevention and early diagnosis, on the occasion of the ‘April month of cerebral stroke prevention’ initiative, organized by ALICe. Italy Odv.

The second fundamental aspect is therefore – according to the experts – represented by the rapidity of the diagnosis. “A prompt diagnosis that allows for the prompt initiation of treatments, effective only if administered early, is essential”, comments Mauro Silvestrini, president of theItalian Stroke Association. “Sudden loss of strength or sensation in an arm or leg, mouth twisting, blurred or decreased vision, inability to speak or understand, sudden severe headache, are all potential signs of a stroke,” he warns. “It is extremely important not to underestimate these symptoms and to call for help immediately to transport the patient to hospitals equipped with Stroke Units, the facilities dedicated to the treatment of strokes, where dedicated multi-specialist personnel, made up of doctors, nurses, physiotherapists and other health professionals are able to correctly manage all the possible and complex needs of patients”.

As for the treatments available today – reads the note – for haemorrhagic strokes there are a whole series of therapies aimed at containing bleeding and specific therapies are under development. For ischemic strokes, fibrinolytic drugs have long been available that dissolve the obstructive material at the arterial level, thus allowing blood flow to be restored and damage to the brain tissue limited. In some cases, drug therapy can be combined with endovascular treatments. Through a catheter inserted in the femoral or humeral artery, it goes up to the brain and in the area where the obstruction is present, small metal tubes (stents) are inserted in order to reconstitute a passage for the blood flow by removing the obstructive material. These are techniques that require high specialization and which, for this reason, cannot be performed everywhere, but only in hospitals equipped with Stroke Units.

ALICE. Italia Odv in collaboration with the Sin and the Italian Stroke Association (Isa) – finally recalls the note – has been active for years in the organization of information campaigns essential for the involvement of the population and to raise awareness on the stroke problem and on what you need to know to combat the risks and consequences. This year the greatest efforts are concentrated on the ‘Fast heroes’ project which is aimed at teachers, families but above all elementary school children and has as its main purpose, through the use of playful and engaging activities, to teach how to recognize the symptoms stroke and help save their grandparents who may be affected by calling 112 immediately. Details on how to join the project – concludes the note – are available on the website http://fastheroes.com.