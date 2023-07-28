70-Year-Old Man Hospitalized in Isolation after Isolation of Cholera Microorganism

70-Year-Old Man Hospitalized with Cholera-Like Symptoms in Lecce

A 70-year-old man has been hospitalized in the Infectious Diseases Department of Vito Fazzi in Lecce after the microorganism responsible for cholera was isolated from him. The man’s general health conditions are reported to be good, according to a note by the Local Health Authority (ASL) of Lecce.

According to the ASL, the Department of Prevention has conducted an epidemiological investigation, which reveals that the man may have consumed risky food. Further studies are currently underway to characterize the specific type of vibrio responsible for this infection. The Istituto Superiore di Sanità is conducting a detailed analysis, while the Experimental Zooprophylactic Institute of Puglia and Basilicata will be examining the patient’s food and water sources not connected to the Aqueduct.

The ASL notes that since the patient has tested positive for another microorganism responsible for gastrointestinal symptoms, it cannot be ruled out that the isolated vibrio cholerae is of the non-toxigenic type, meaning it is not dangerous. As a precautionary measure, the man’s family members are under surveillance and have undergone laboratory tests.

“The situation is under control, both from a health and an epidemiological point of view,” stated the ASL of Lecce reassuringly.

Cholera is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae, which is typically transmitted through contaminated food or water. It leads to severe watery diarrhea, dehydration, and can be fatal if left untreated. Prompt medical attention and proper sanitation practices are crucial in preventing the spread of the disease.

The ASL continues to closely monitor the situation and urges residents to practice good hygiene, including proper handwashing, to prevent the spread of the disease.

