Long history of success

One of the tasks of the WHO is to support the member states in health policy issues. This also includes the task of developing recommendations for vaccination policy based on scientific findings. Vaccination is one of the most important and effective preventive measures available in medicine. To document the vaccinations carried out, every newborn is issued an international vaccination certificate in accordance with WHO specifications. The WHO logo is shown on the front of the vaccination card.

The eradication of smallpox is considered a major success of the WHO. In 1967, the WHO decided on an intensive mass vaccination program to eradicate smallpox. Up to this point, around two million people died from the disease worldwide every year. Smallpox was highly contagious and fatal in about 30 percent of cases. In 1980 – 13 years later – the WHO was able to officially announce the eradication of smallpox.

In 1988, the Global Campaign to Eradicate Polio, coordinated under the umbrella of the WHO, was launched. At that time, polio was found in 125 countries worldwide, and 350,000 new infections were recorded each year. Since then, 2.5 billion children have been vaccinated against polio. In 2017, only 22 new infections were reported. After smallpox, polio would be the second disease eradicated from the world by vaccination.

German support for a strong WHO

The Federal Government advocates a strong role for the World Health Organization. WHO has a key role in addressing global health crises. As a lesson learned from the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the WHO member states have decided to reform the WHO and set up the Contingency Fund (CFE, Contingency Fund for Emergencies). It is intended to enable the WHO to act immediately in health crises. In future, the WHO will not first have to raise funds from its member states, but will be able to use the fund to finance rapid countermeasures in the event of health crises. Germany supports the emergency fund as the largest contributor with 13 million dollars. The fund is to be endowed with a total of 100 million US dollars (approx. 84 million euros) in the long term. In addition, for the first time in 2017, a separate contribution from the budget of the Federal Ministry of Health (BMG) amounting to 35 million euros was made as a voluntary additional contribution to the WHO. In addition, as part of the Global Health Program, the BMG provides on-site support with experts in crisis situations and provides assistance in preventing outbreaks of disease.

World Health Day

World Health Day is celebrated every year on the founding date of WHO – April 7th. The motto of this year’s World Health Day is “Universal health coverage: everyone, everywhere”. It is about striving for everyone everywhere to be able to access high-quality health services without falling into financial hardship. According to the WHO, around 100 million people worldwide are pushed into poverty each year through the use of health services. Almost half of humanity does not have access to adequate health care.