EA contact point for people who believe they have suffered long-term damage to their health as a result of the corona vaccination is overwhelmed with inquiries. The University Hospital Marburg has expanded its interdisciplinary post-Covid outpatient clinic with a post-vac outpatient clinic. There are currently 7,000 people on the waiting list, said the head of the outpatient clinic, Professor Bernhard Schieffer. However, no distinction is made between the two groups of patients on initial admission.

“We have hundreds of inquiries about post-vac syndrome every day,” said Schieffer of the German Press Agency. “How many suspected cases prove to be true in the end cannot be said when contact is made for the first time.” The extent to which there really is a connection must be determined by examining the individual case.

“Long Covid after vaccination”

Schieffer defines “post vac” as “long covid after vaccination”. There is no official scientific definition. The patients who turn to the Marburg outpatient clinic complain about a wide range of fatigue, neurological damage and heart problems.

Schieffer finds it important to listen to people who have such suspicions. “We have to talk about it calmly,” says the cardiologist. “The topic has been hushed up for too long.” He thought and still thinks the vaccinations are right: “We had to protect the vulnerable groups.” However, it is also part of the truth to say: “There are side effects.”



"The topic has been hushed up for too long": Professor Schieffer on the post-vac syndrome

If the outpatient clinic accepts a post-vac suspicion, it not only has to be checked whether there is actually a causal connection: It is also important to distinguish whether the patient is only vaccinated or was also infected. According to Schieffer, a so-called nucleocapsid protein test is used for this, which can distinguish between the antibodies against the virus and the antibodies against the spike protein of the vaccine.