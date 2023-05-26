700,000 adolescents addicted to the web, social networks and video games – Healthcare

news-txt”>

As the average time spent on the internet climbs to around 6 hours a day, various forms of technology addiction are rampant among young people. At least 700,000 adolescents in Italy are addicted to the web, social networks and video games. Of these, around 100,000 make compulsive use of TikTok and Instagram, almost as many shut themselves up for months in their room spending hours on the web, while another 500,000 are at risk of video game addiction. This is demonstrated by a study promoted by the Department of Anti-Drug Policies and by the National Addiction Center of the Istituto Superiore di Sanità, discussed in Cagliari at a conference of the Society of Neuropsychopharmacology and Society of Neuropsychiatry of Childhood and Adolescence.

According to data collected by the Irccs Stella Maris and the Ausl of Bologna on over 8,700 students between the ages of 11 and 17, almost 12% are addicted to video games and 2.5% make compulsive use of social media, while 1.8% shut themselves up in their room for months, living on computers and smartphones. “Kids today – explains Claudio Mencacci, co-president of the Society of NeuroPsychopharmacologists – are more often victims of anxiety and depression, less integrated into the social fabric than their peers of 20 years ago. Pandemic, wars, environmental crises amplify a discomfort that was already present”.

“It is necessary to observe them, at home and in the classroom – continues Matteo Balestrieri, professor of psychiatry at the University of Udine – to grasp the signs of discomfort, learning to discriminate the signs of a disorder”. The addiction to devices, explains one of the authors of the study, Stefano Berloffa of the UOC of Psychiatry of the Evolutionary Age, is recognizable by various signs: use in times of stress, abstinence, lying about use, loss of other interests. It is often associated with obsessive-compulsive disorder.”