730, already 100,000 reservations: with the pre-compiled forms, goodbye to receipts

The 2023 tax campaign it left for a few days and also in the Bergamo area i Tax Assistance Centers (Caf) they have increased the work to collect reservations, process practices and dispense information to users. The reservations at the Cafés in Bergamo for practices of 730 they have already exceeded 100 thousand. They are different novelty for the 2023 730 model which changes in some of its parts and, between new personal income tax ratesremodulation of deductions, simplifications e new dates for the pre-populated templatestands out goodbye to receipts ii.e. the possibility of not keeping receipts and receipts relating to unmodified health care expenses in the pre-compiled form. A simplification that will make it possible to eliminate many documents and papers requested in the past from the taxpayer.

The precompiled

Let’s start from pre-compiled template: this year it will be available from May 2nd the document prepared by the Revenue Agency, which contains data on dependent family members, income from employment or pensions, Irpef withholding taxes, compensation for occasional self-employment, health care costs, social security contributions and other items. The precompiled will only be available for reading while from 11 May the changes can be made or accept. The document must be sent by 2 October 2023.

Cafés stormed

“From 2 May this year too, the Revenue Agency will make the pre-compiled form 730 available to holders of income from employment and similar – explains Adolfo Nesi, director of the Caf CGIL in Bergamo and its province -. The pre-compiled declaration can only be used electronically. The pre-compiled often does not contain all the data and expenses that allow you to recover any tax credit due. By contacting the Caf it will be possible to intervene for any changes or additions ». A few numbers: the new 2023 tax campaign of the Caaf Cgil of Bergamo started on 11 April for the presentation of the tax return with model 730. In the 63 compilation points of the whole province for over three months there will be 92 operators engaged in the activity which last year saw the completion of 58,900 730 models. As of 20 April, around 5,000 730 models had already been processed and 43,600 appointments on the provincial territory are already on the agenda. Monica Gardana, director of Caf Cisl in Bergamo and its province, highlights further aspects: «In 2022 we processed 121,730 files of 730 between Bergamo and the province and to date we have already reached 15 thousand files for the 730 models alone, while like Isee we have processed almost 30 thousand. We are in line with last year’s numbers, we started two weeks ago. The new discipline changes little or nothing for us, with the pre-compiled form we have the possibility of confirming the data we read and therefore streamlining the procedure, but it is always preferable to keep an eye on the supporting documents. We already have 64,000 bookings for 730 files. The deadline is October 2nd. We have 56 offices distributed throughout the Bergamo area and around 200 collection points». Catia Ravasio, director of Caf Uil in Bergamo and its province, dispenses other numbers: «To date we have processed over 2 thousand declarations, 16% compared to last year’s declarations. We have 8 offices in the Bergamo area and the workstations open for managing appointments are 89% occupied until the second half of June”.

The other news