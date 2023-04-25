75 Hard Challenge, the extreme challenge to lose weight and find your own “transformative mental strength” in two and a half months: dangers and contraindications

‘Transformation’ videos are all the rage on TikTok and the hashtag #75hardchallenge has surpassed 958 million views

If you use social media assiduously and are passionate about fitness or cooking, it is likely that you have come across the 75 Hard Challenge. If, on the other hand, you don’t know it, you’re in the right place to find out what it is. To tell it in detail is Forbes Health. The challenge was created in 2019 by the entrepreneur Andy Frisella, podcaster and CEO of supplement company 1st Phorm. These are the fundamental points to follow: follow a diet in which alcohol or meals other than those chosen in the food plan are not allowed. Complete two workouts per day of 45 minutes each, one of which must be outdoors. Take photos daily to document any progress. Drink 3 liters of water a day and read 10 pages of a book (Audiobooks are not included). If you fail? You have to start all over again. A challenge, which has almost become a fashion, which would have cThe goal is not so much to “lose weight” but to strengthen one’s “transformative mental strength”. Some have benefited from it. Like personal trainer Sophie Banyard, who she found the program quite challenging but doable. “It taught me a lot about what you can actually fit into a day if you think about it“, she said, then attributing the merit to the challenge of having made her completely remove alcohol from her life: “One of the best decisions I ever made”. Colorado dietician Noah Quezada also raves about it: “As a professional, sI support people paying more attention to their nutrition and physical activity routines, and the 75 Hard program certainly encourages them. One of the main advantages of this program is that promotes consistency. Consistency is key when it comes to seeing results from any type of health and fitness plan.”

DANGERS AND CONTRAINDICATIONS: “INJURY RISK. ATTENTION ESPECIALLY TO YOUNG PEOPLE” – But not all that glitters is gold. Quezada himself, in fact, draws attention to the risks: “It is very restrictive in terms of diet and does not allow any ‘cheat meals’ (free lunch, ed). This inflexibility can make it difficult to stick to in the long run as well it can even lead to an unhealthy relationship with food“. Aspect, the latter, to be taken into consideration and to which we of FQMagazinand we particularly care, often writing about DCA. But let’s go back to the 75 Hard Challenge and its possible undesirable effects, which he spoke about at Courier also Giuliano Ubezio, dietitian and crossfitter: “I think this challenge could be useful as a starting point for a change – explained Ubezio -. Here, this is the only advantage that I see, albeit a very secondary one. In reality, it is a very risky, dangerous, useless and end in itself challenge. It has taken hold among young people who often have dysmorphic problems, an incorrect way of seeing one’s person by noticing small bodily defects that do not exist, to be eliminated through drastic diets such as the ’75 Hard Challenge’, which is very rigid and extended over time”. And again he added: “It is said: ‘You have to follow a diet’. Ok but which one to do? Physical activity twice a day: Most people are unable to exercise once a week. I wonder, also, what physical activity? I could play a sport that is not suitable for another person. Each has its own characteristics.”

According to the expert, therefore, program points could make sense if taken individually and personalized. And, moreover, they shouldn’t have a ‘deadline’: “A change in lifestyle must be constant and aimed at maintaining healthy habits. From a clinical and health point of view, this program is not advisable, it makes no sense because it provides too general indications ”, she finally concluded. Last but not least, the opinion of Saara Haapanen, research doctor, accredited performance coach and personal trainer, who told the US magazine: “It is important to note that 75 Hard is not supported by scientific research. Frisella chose 75 days as the program’s length based on her instincts, according to an episode of the 75 Hard podcast. While the benefits of physical activity are well documented, 75 days with no rest could put participants at risk for overtraining injuries, depending on what they choose for their workouts and what their current fitness level is.” Finally he concluded: “The program’s emphasis on perfection might as well adversely affect some people“. Meanwhile, ‘transformation’ videos are all the rage on TikTok and the hashtag #75hardchallenge has surpassed 958 million views.