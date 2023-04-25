«75 Hard Challenge», the extreme challenge to lose weight in two and a half months

A challenge with yourself to lose as much weight as possible in two and a half months. «75 Hard Challenge» is a new fad defined by its inventor Andy Frisella “Transformative Mental Strength Program”. Those who agree to challenge themselves must consider this course as an “ironman” – triathlon competition that combines swimming, cycling and running – for the brain.

«75 Hard Challenge»: the rules The rules are simple and rather rigid: follow a diet that has the objective of physical improvement (they are alcohol and snacks between meals are prohibited), do two workouts a day including one outdoors, take a photo of your daily progress, drink three and a half liters of water within 24 hours and read ten pages of a book a day (audiobooks are not provided). Whoever fails has to start over.

On the website of Frisella, entrepreneur and managing director of the company «1st Phorm International» which produces supplements, the indication of consult an expert to see if your body can handle a challenge like this.

«75 Hard Challenge»: success The challenge, launched in 2019, was so successful that the hashtags #75hard and #75hardchallenge went viral online. The program aims to improve confidence, self-esteem, perseverance and strength. At the end of the “transformative ironman”, participants will have read at least 750 pages, will have acquired a different dietary routine, will be well hydrated and will be able to see the results through a series of photos documenting the daily progress.

«75 Hard Challenge»: risks and obscure points according to the expert «I think this challenge could be useful as a starting point for a change – he explains Julian Ubezio, dietitian and crossfitter –. Well, this is the only advantage I see, albeit a very minor one. In reality, it is a very risky, dangerous, useless and end in itself challenge. It caught on among young people who often have dysmorphic problems, an incorrect way of seeing their own person by noticing small bodily defects that do not exist, to be eliminated through drastic diets such as the «75 Hard Challenge», which is very rigid and prolonged over time».

In this program everything is left to the initiative of the participants, who seem interested only in showing off, as often happens on social networks. “They say, ‘You have to go on a diet.’ Okay but which one? – says Ubezio -. Must do physical activity twice a day: Most people fail to play sports once a week. I wonder, also, what physical activity? I could play a sport that is not suitable for another person. Each has its own characteristics.”

And again: for some, drinking three and a half liters of water a day could be feasible and correct, for other people it could be harmful: «It’s not always necessary for everyone to drink so much water. Taking one photo a day is contraindicated for anyone, a change of this type is not observable on a daily basis. It’s impossible to change your body image overnight.”