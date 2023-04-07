Home Health 75th World Health Day
75th World Health Day

Today, April 7, 2023, the world celebrates the 75th World Health Day.

Established in 1948 during the first Assembly of the World Health Organization (WHO), aims to promote awareness on global health and well-being.

The aim of the WHO is in fact the achievement, by all populations, of the highest possible level of health understood not only as the absence of disease or infirmity, but as a state of total physical, mental and social well-being.

Health protection” says the Minister Orazio Schillaci “it is a fundamental right guaranteed by our Constitution and which is implemented through the National Health Service founded on the principles of universality, equality and equity. There would be no health, however, without the commitment of all health and social health professionals who every day, with competence and dedication, they take care of us commitment to healthcare for the third millennium looks at the enhancement of human capital, the strengthening of the National Health Service through effective local medicine, the enhancement of telemedicine and digitization and a strong investment in prevention.”

The celebration is an occasion to remember the successes achieved in 75 years of public health that have improved the quality of life of populations around the world. At the same time, it represents an opportunity to support and promote the actions to be taken to address the global health challenges of our present and near future and achieve the greatest goalas the theme of the day recalls: Health For All.

One year of National Health Service – Facts and Figures
World Health Organization

