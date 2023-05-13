7th Parliamentary Evening in Berlin / The goal is clear: more movement for more …

German University for Prevention and Health Management

On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, the 7th Parliamentary Evening took place in the Saarland State Representation in Berlin, again organized by the DSSV e. V., the German University for Prevention and Health Management (DHfPG) and the BSA Academy. Under the motto “fit & healthy in Germany – fitness studios move the country”, the discussion between representatives of the fitness and health industry, researchers, doctors, health and pension insurance companies and federal politicians clearly showed: There is only one solution in the fight against lack of exercise: Movement, ideally through competently guided training in the fitness studio. The presentation of the outstanding results of the model project “Fitmach campaign: fit & healthy in Saarland” and the presentation of the first intervention study in Saarland on the treatment of post-COVID complaints through strength and endurance training in the gym, which is currently still being carried out, received particular recognition .

“Health is our greatest asset. And if you want to be healthy in the long term, you have to do physical activity. Although the serious consequences of a lack of exercise for body and mind have become more than clear as a result of the corona pandemic, there is still a lack of social, media and political recognition for the fitness and health industry. In order to change that, we have to enter into a dialogue with politicians and, among other things, repeatedly prove the great health benefits of competently guided fitness training in the gym with relevant research projects,” says Prof. Dr. Thomas Wessinghage.

One evening and one goal: more acceptance for the industry

After a short welcome by the host of the Saarland state representation Thorsten Bischoff and the moderator of the evening Prof. Dr. Thomas Wessinghage was followed by an introduction to the industry by Ralf Capelan. Afterwards, Prof. Dr. Sarah Kobel the participants with the results of the Saarland model project “Fitmach campaign: fit & healthy in Saarland”. The presentation of the first findings of the current research project on the effects of individualized fitness training on selected long-term symptoms and quality of life in post-COVID, presented by SR Dr. med./MBA Jürgen Rissland and Prof. Dr. Arne Morsch attracted a great deal of attention from the audience. Both research projects are characterized by the first cross-institutional cooperation between the fitness and health industry, politics, statutory health insurance companies and, as part of the post-COVID study, also with medicine. “Although everyone knows how important regular fitness training in the gym is for overall health, these important studies are needed again and again to remind the population and to clearly show the positive effects. We politicians have to act and the fitness and support the health sector much more,” said Philipp Hartewig, MdB.

In the panel of experts that followed, top-class representatives from the fitness industry, health and pension insurers, politics, science and medicine discussed how the fitness and health industry can be better supported. Participants included:

Miriam Fuchs, Gesundheitsmanagerin CaraVita GmbH

Thomas Keck, first director of the German Pension Insurance Westphalia

Philip Krämer, MdB and deputy chairman and chairman of the sports committee, Bündnis 90/Die Grünen

Prof. Dr. Jörg Loth, board member of the IKK Südwest, professor at the DHfPG

At the subsequent get-together, those present used the opportunity for personal exchange. With the new knowledge gained from the panel of experts and the best-practice lectures, the goal was clearly defined among the participants: The institutions must work together to ensure that the population has access to low-threshold offers for regular fitness training in the gym under professional guidance. Because only together can we prevent the increasing lack of exercise.

