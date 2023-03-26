From Egypt to ancient Rome, the thousand uses of lavender have come down to us and still today this flower is the basis of many beauty, skincare and bodycare products. Relaxes, soothes, protects: discover the best products based on “blue gold”!

The lavendero “blue gold”, has numerous properties known since ancient times, and is an ultra plant still used today in many products bodycare e skincareas well as being perfect for evening routines and aromas to spread, in the basin and on cushionsdue to its well-known effect soothing e relaxing. Thanks to mind acts on the nervous system, favoring the sleep and reducing anxiety e stress. Widespread in the environments (remember the bags of dried lavender in grandma’s closets? Very useful against mites and moths!) or on the body, helps calm thoughts and drive away negativity. Also contains histamineanti-allergic and anti-inflammatory irritations of the skin.

The thousand uses of lavender, from the skin to the rooms

At least they exist 30 species of lavender and each has multiple uses: theessential oilil distillate and the perfume are used differently in the skincare. The oil has a function purifying per oily skinsagainst acne and pimples, is invigorating e enlightening. Il distillatemore delicate, is the basis of creams and oils they soothe sunburn and irritation. The perfumefresh and delicate, is a note present in many fragrances, as well as in spray for environments and fabrics. Regenerate, relaxacts on the skin by fighting bacteria, acne e redness… in short, it is one star inevitable in many products beauty! Let’s find out together 8 best chosen for you!

Weleda Relaxing Lavender Oil for a relaxing massage before bed

Restless nights? Facilitate rest and nourish your skin with a massageLavender relaxing oil after a shower or bath. The delicate scent of lavender essential oil calm and helps to find inner balance. The balanced composition based on oils of sweet almonds e you sesame leaves the skin soft e hydrated.

NAE, the solid shampoo that softens and illuminates the hair

A best seller di N.A.E.lo shampoo solido with extracts of lavender e rice organic cleanses, conditions and detangles hair leaving it soft and shiny. 100% natural, with formula veganlasts for good 30-50 washes, twice as much as a liquid shampoo. Lavender, rich in vitamin A e Cit’s a natural balm which leaves the hair shiny, fragrant and soft. The ricewith amino acids, minerals, antioxidants and vitamins, detangles hair and makes it more smooth e strong.

LUSH Beauty Sleep, the purifying and moisturizing face and body mask

Inevitable for the evening beauty routine, the mask Beauty Sleep face and body by LUSH That purify, hydrates e plumps Skin. Based on White claycontains lavender extract which calms the skin and instills a sense of relax. I azuki beans ground exfoliant the skin to remove impurities. Leave on for 10-15 minutes and remove with a damp cloth.

Mario Badescu face spray, from New York the most famous mist based on lavender, aloe and chamomile

The iconic face spray by Mario Badescu con Aloe Vera, Chamomile e Lavender it’s a mist infusion of vitamin C who gives brilliance, hydration ed equilibrium to the skin. It is used on total, neck o hair for a calming effect on skin and senses. Cool, it is antioxidant, soothes e hydrates. To be sprayed before the moisturizer, pre-concealer or post-makeup, for a finish pearlescent and luminous. #MbskinTip: keep it in fridge for even more effect cool!

L’Occitane En Provence, the light and fragrant body lotion from Provence

Thinking of lavender immediately brings us to summer, to the fields of Provence. Therefore, the famous brand cannot be missing L’Occitane! This body milk it’s perfect for moisturize e to perfume Skin. Enriched with shea butterhas a melting texture that helps nourish the skin and leaves it hydrated for a long time, with a fresh and floral fragrance.

Spumy, a spoon bomb for your regenerating bath!

Lavender is not only Provence: many companies in Italy also cultivate it and extract its benefits. From Lake Garda, “Lake Lavender” created this cute bath bomb spoon, ideal for a relaxing bath or a regenerating footbath. L’lavender essential oil is together with almond oil e shea butteroil of wheat germ e vitamin A. The skin will be soft, perfumed and deeply nourished.

Lace Beauty, the Konjac sponge from the East that exfoliates and smells like lavender

The Spugne Konjac they are a valuable tool known since ancient times: it stimulates the circulation and gently removes them dead cells. The sponge Kiku-San di Lace Beauty is infused withlavender extract, from whose inflorescence the powder that gives the sponge its natural purple color was obtained. Passing it on the skin while exfoliates and cleans, lavender performs its action antiseptic, anti-inflammatory, healing e astringent.

Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Omega Rich Cloud Cream

The face cream night moisturizer Kiehl’scomposed of ingredients of natural origin and infused with plant elements rich in Omega 3 and 6, plumps, protects and makes the skin more toned and elastic. The mix of original ingredients vegetable consists of extracts of semi e plantincluding lavender, rich in antioxidants e lipids to help improve brightnesscounteract free radicals e smooth the fine lines.

