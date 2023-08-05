Grandma’s remedies: 8 effective methods proven by scholars

I grandmother’s remedies they are homemade remedies passed down from generation to generation that prove perfect to use.

There is a grandmother’s remedy to use to solve any kind of difficulties and some of these remedies they have also been scientifically proven.

So we must always trust the knowledge of our grandmothers.

Precisely for this reason, below you can find some solutions “do-it-yourself” useful for solving small problems little problems that can annoy our body.

To find out what problems the famous grandmother’s remedy can solve, you just have to read on.

As mentioned above, the grandmother’s remedies, which according to scholars can really make a difference, are the following:

If you are suffering from bad breath one remedy to use that will eliminate this problem is to use it yogurt. Yogurt or a lactose-based food has the ability to cover bad breath and will also help solve some problems that have just arisen with the digestive system.

In case of eczema, the grandmother’s remedy to use is that of theavena. You have to dissolve the oatmeal, previously finely ground, in the water. After that you can make compresses on the face, back and chest with this mixture. If, on the other hand, the irritated part is more comfortable to treat, you can directly soak it in the liquid for about a quarter of an hour. This ingredient also reduces skin redness.

If the nails are affected by mycosis it is possible to use the VapoRub. This product usually used to relieve stuffy nose, should be spread a couple of times a day directly on the nail. Even if this remedy is not scientifically proven, there is a well-known American doctor who explains all the benefits of the product and who has tested its effectiveness.

Motion sickness or a symptom that involves excessive salivation is what is commonly called by the name of motion sickness. To eliminate this problem you need to put some in your mouth olive. This is because the tannic acid present in them will decrease salivation making motion sickness disappear.

The doctor and author of the website “The Medical Consumer’s Advocat” has shown that doing i gargle with salt and water helps relieve sore throat. To obtain the benefits, mix 15 grams of fine kitchen salt in a glass full of water.

6. Stress headaches

Instead of taking medicines, if you are suffering from a stress headache you can try to feel good just by using one pencil. You have to put a pencil between your teeth without crushing it. This procedure helps because the muscles of the jaw are connected to those of the temples so in this way all the muscles can be relaxed.

To get rid of the annoying hiccups, in 1971, a professor at Stanford University gave about twenty people with hiccups a spoon of sugar. Most of them saw their hiccups fade. This is possible because, as explained a few years later by a famous gastroenterologist, sugar manages to relax the muscles of the mouth thus blocking the hiccups.

To eliminate warts it is possible to use the Scotch tape. In 2002 several doctors brought up a couple of hypotheses. The first provides that the skin being in contact with the adhesive tape does not breathe and therefore this causes the wart to unravel. The other hypothesis predicts that the duct tape “forces” the immune cells to send away the wart. To do this you need to use an adhesive tape for a couple of months and inside the tape there must be liquid nitrogen.

Now there is nothing left to do but try these remedies on your own skin.

