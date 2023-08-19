8 Essential Oils That Strengthen Hair, Stimulate Growth, and Prevent Hair Loss

Strengthen Your Hair with Essential Oils: 8 Varieties to Try

Damaged hair can be a real headache, especially during the summer months. But fear not, because essential oils are here to save the day! These oils not only strengthen your hair, but they also stimulate growth, slow down hair loss, and make your locks soft and ready for styling. Incorporating these oils into your hair care routine once or twice a week can work wonders for your tresses. However, it’s important not to overdo it, as using them too often can deplete your hair of its natural oils and have the opposite effect of making it greasy and dirty faster.

When it comes to using essential oils on your hair, it’s essential to dilute them with carrier oils. Carrier oils help to dilute the potent properties of the essential oils and facilitate their penetration into the hair and scalp. Some popular carrier oils include coconut oil, which softens and increases volume, almond oil, which improves hydration and fights hair loss, olive oil, which improves elasticity and prevents split ends, and jojoba oil, which nourishes and moisturizes the hair.

Here are 8 essential oils with beneficial properties for your hair:

1. Rosemary Oil: This oil is known for stimulating hair growth and density. It increases circulation to the scalp and improves texture and appearance. Leave it on for 10 minutes, diluted with shampoo, conditioner, or carrier oils like coconut or jojoba, and then proceed with your regular washing routine. Aliver’s 100% Pure and Organic Rosemary Oil is highly recommended for dry and damaged hair.

2. Lavender Oil: Lavender oil promotes hair growth and has antibacterial and antimicrobial properties that leave your hair cleaner and free from toxins. Mix a few drops with carrier oils like olive oil and leave it on the scalp for at least 10 minutes. THE Lake Lavender Plant Liquid Crystals is a beauty elixir for your hair that nourishes, protects, regulates, and smoothes.

3. Peppermint Oil: Peppermint essential oil stimulates the glands to produce more natural oil. It increases blood flow to the follicles, prolongs the growth phase of hair, and makes it longer and stronger. Add two drops to a carrier oil, massage it into the scalp, and wash it off after 5 minutes. Nikura Peppermint Essential Oil has refreshing and stimulating properties.

4. Ylang Ylang Oil: Ylang ylang oil rejuvenates hair and fights hair loss. It regulates sebum production, making it suitable for both dry and oily hair types. Mix 2-3 drops with a conditioner or carrier oil and apply it to the scalp two to three times a week. Maternatura’s Ylang Ylang Essential Oil is recommended for dry, dull, and damaged hair.

5. Cedar Oil: Cedarwood oil promotes hair growth by stimulating the glands in the follicles to produce more oil, leaving the hair hydrated and protected. It also has antibacterial and antifungal properties that reduce dandruff and harmful residues on the scalp. Apply it with a carrier oil and leave it on for about 10 minutes before shampooing. Zen Store’s Himalayan Cedarwood Oil fights oily hair and inflammation of the scalp.

6. Lemongrass Oil: Dandruff can be a bothersome issue, but lemongrass oil has great antiseptic power and reduces dandruff within two weeks. Add two drops to your regular shampoo and notice the reduction in dandruff. Evoke Occu’s Lemongrass Essential Oil leaves a refreshing citrus scent on your hair.

7. Chamomile Oil: Chamomile oil fights hair loss, strengthens the natural defenses of the follicles, and has a calming effect on both your hair and your mood. Add a few drops to a carrier oil, regular shampoo, or conditioner, or mix it with water and apple cider vinegar for added shine. Antos Chamomile Oil is an eco-friendly treatment suitable for all ages.

8. Horsetail and Burdock Oil: Horsetail oil contains silicon, which strengthens the hair and promotes rapid growth. Try incorporating this oil into your hair care routine for healthy and vibrant locks.

Using essential oils can work wonders for your hair, but it’s important to remember that they should be used with caution. Always perform a patch test to check for any allergies or irritations before applying them to your scalp. With proper usage and the right combination of oils, you can enjoy stronger, healthier, and more beautiful hair all year round.

