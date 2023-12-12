8 false myths about sex that hinder couples

There are many false myths about sex. The University of Florida researched the most common ones. Experts found 8 of them. These clichés resist over time also thanks to the fact that there is no real discussion on these issues. The absence of adequate sexual education also plays its part.

They all have more sex than us

Too many are convinced that they have little sex compared to other couples. It is a false myth that also affects teenagers, who often have sex to “copy” their peers, without yet being ready to have a complete experience.

Many marriages, even between elderly people, are in crisis due to this belief. To still have good sexual chemistry, especially in those who have been married or in a relationship for many years, the rule is to take care of your physical and mental health and talk often with your partner in an intimate way to maintain a sense of connection.

Without penetration it’s not sex

Sex must be free from strict patterns. Thinking that without penetration there is no sex is very limiting. Just think about that alone 18% of women reach orgasm with penetration aloneWhile 37% need clitoral stimulation.

This false myth also arises from the choice of screenwriters and film directors who always show a woman reaching the peak of pleasure thanks to penetration. As we have seen, however only a small percentage of women reach orgasm with full sex. For example, many people experience great sexual satisfaction from oral sex or even simply from two bodies coming into contact.

False myths about sex: the vagina lubricates itself, lubricants are not needed

It is enough to think of women in or after menopause. Most of them even talk about pain during penetration precisely due to the lack of natural lubrication. While this phenomenon is extremely common in women over 50, it is also experienced by younger women for a variety of reasons.

Almost two out of ten women between the ages of 18 and 50 say they suffer from vaginal dryness. Lubricant can help you not feel pain and be able to think only of your own pleasure.

It is normal to feel pain during sex

The opposite is true: It’s not normal to not feel pain during sex. About 75% of women have experienced pain during sex. The causes are multiple.

Myths about sex: men want to have more sex than women

It is a false belief in general, which causes frustration in men who do not have high levels of sexual desire.

Perhaps this cliché arises from the fact that certainly men masturbate much more frequently than women. Following the results of the studies we have available, we can say that the levels of desire are completely similar.

Sexual desire must be satisfied immediately

According to sexologists, there are two types of desire:

spontaneous, i.e. having sex suddenly, the reactive one that comes after stimuli.

People they tend to think that desire is spontaneouswhich is perceived especially at the beginning of a relationship, is better.

Research from the University of Florida explains that It depends a lot on the situation. It’s a bit like what happens with sport. At first we don’t want to go to the gym, but gradually we feel better when the endorphins arrive and we’re happy we went.

Planned sex is boring

According to sexologists, this statement is harmful. After all, we plan most of the situations we like. Planning sex also makes us want our partner more.

Myths about sex: my penis isn’t up to par

Men often feel pressure on the functionality and appearance of their penis. Kids believe you can never have it an erectile dysfunction. The more mature ones claim that they can never suffer from premature ejaculation.

The data tells us a profoundly different story. It is true that problems achieving and maintaining an erection affect older people more. The Education but they tell us that Erectile dysfunction affects 8% of twenty-year-olds and 11% of those in their thirties.

Two in ten men between the ages of 18 and 59 experience premature ejaculation. Furthermore, several studies show that many men are concerned about the size of their peniseven when your partner is completely satisfied.

