1. Virtual workouts

Although the pandemic is over, some of its consequences are still being felt in our daily lives; even in the world of fitness.

The trend of train virtuallyie at home via a screen, is expected to grow this year, also due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Experts predict a rise of fitness apps and other convenient ways people can use to prioritize their health and fitness, while also being at home (and cutting costs).

2. Keyword: movement

You’ll probably start hearing the term “movement” much more often.

One of the fitness trends of 2023 is in fact to help people fall in love with training sessions, making them more inclusive and less intimidatingminimizing anxiety about exercise or, more specifically, about starting and sticking to a fitness plan.

This will help motivate those who may be disappointed with the fitness industry and the ‘ideals’ it has presented to date.

But how exactly will this reformulation process take place? By changing mentality and keyword, which becomes movement.

3. Pilates

Pilates training has become trendy (again) thanks to stars like Hailey Bieber, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner.

According to a survey, 70% of people would now prefer it to yogathanks to its benefits for toning and flexibility of the body.

Indeed, practice helps focus on musculoskeletal strength rather than on weight loss or calorie burn. It also improves posture and strengthens weak muscles, which in turn reduces back pain associated with sitting at a desk all day.

4. “La cold therapy”

In recent years i benefits of cold therapy (which is Italian for “cold therapy”) have been praised both in professional sport and by the common consumer.

Treatments such as cooled compression, ice baths and cryotherapy that are regularly used have indeed shown great health benefits.

5. Workout 12-3-30

One of the hottest fitness trends is undoubtedly thetraining 12-3-30.

Becoming famous on TikTok, according to the most recent estimates there has been a 309% increase in people Googling how to perform this workout.

12-3-30 involves setting the treadmill on a 12% incline and walking at a pace of 3 miles per hour, for 30 minuteswhich is much more difficult than it seems.

6. Hyrox training

Say goodbye to CrossFit, Hyrox is the new trend for fans of a fitness challenge. According to the estimates just mentioned, there was a recent peak of 421.05% interest in this practice.

Hyrox training brings together eight one-kilometer running slots with eight functional exercises to create a high intensity indoor workout.

Although it is not a walk, it’s a type of workout that anyone can doregardless of fitness level. Just follow your level.

7. I gentle workouts

Among the most popular fitness trends for those who really don’t feel like trying Hyrox training is the gentle workout.

That means saying goodbye to grueling exercise regimes, in favor of lower impact workouts. In fact, gentler exercises can provide a myriad of health benefits that were previously overlooked.

This has become something of a revelation to hardcore gym-goers who thought intense exercise was the only way to see results. But really any form of exercise where the body moves and the heart rate is slightly increased proves beneficial, and is also easier to follow.

8. The efficiency of the movement

It’s not just sweeter workouts that are trendy, but more short and effective.

Gone are the days when you had to spend an enormous amount of time training.

Nowadays, people live extremely busy lives that are becoming increasingly chaotic. For this reason, we can expect to see the world of fitness move on to an era of efficiencywhere people will turn to short but effective workouts.

