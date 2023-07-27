8 Habits to Extend Your Life by 24 Years: The Elixir of Long Youth

NEWS: Follow these 8 Habits to Live 24 Years Longer

Looking for the elixir of long youth? Well, look no further! A recent study has revealed that following eight simple habits can extend your life by up to 24 years. Grantennistoscana.it shares these habits and how they can lead to a longer, happier, and healthier existence.

As we reflect on our lives, many of us wonder if we’ve made the right choices and if we still have time to make a change. According to a survey conducted by the Million Veteran Program at VA Boston Healthcare System, nine out of ten people feel like they’ve wasted their lives by a certain age. However, it’s never too late to make a change and prioritize what truly matters.

The study found that implementing these eight healthy habits by the age of 40 can lead to an additional 24 years of life. Even starting at 50 can add 21 years, and starting at 60 can increase life expectancy by 18 years. The window of opportunity to make these changes spans 20 years, whether taken gradually or all at once.

Furthermore, the study revealed that these habits have transversal effectiveness, meaning they benefit individuals with or without chronic diseases. It’s never too late to start taking care of yourself.

So, what are these eight golden rules for a longer life? Let’s dive in!

1. Engage in physical activity: Whether it’s a daily walk, swimming, pilates, or circuit training, regular exercise is key. Physical activity reduces the risk of premature mortality by 46%.

2. Avoid drugs: Being drug-free reduces the risk of early death by 38%. This includes both illegal drugs and the misuse of prescription opioids, which has become a public health emergency in the United States.

3. Quit smoking: Not smoking decreases mortality risk by 29%. Even if you were a past smoker, quitting brings numerous health benefits, especially to the lungs.

4. Manage stress: Stress is prevalent in today’s fast-paced world, but it’s important to find ways to manage it. Proper stress management reduces early deaths by 22%. Consider meditation and adopting a more philosophical approach to life.

5. Consume fruits and vegetables daily: A well-balanced diet is essential for a healthy lifestyle. Eating 1-2 servings of fruits and vegetables daily reduces mortality by 21%. Follow a Mediterranean diet and limit red and processed meats, as well as sugary snacks.

6. Limit alcohol consumption: Excessive alcohol consumption can lead to serious health issues. Avoid “binge drinking” and stick to moderate consumption to maintain good health.

These eight habits may seem simple, but they have a profound impact on our overall well-being. By implementing them, individuals can lead longer, happier, and more fulfilling lives.

Although the study’s findings are based on a sample of 720,000 veterans aged 40-99, it sheds light on the importance of a healthy and balanced lifestyle for everyone.

It’s never too late to start prioritizing your health and well-being. By following these eight habits, you can make a positive change and potentially add years to your life. So, why not start today?

