8. Integrationsgipfel

November 17, 2015. At the 8th Integration Summit in the Federal Chancellery today, Chancellor Angela Merkel, Federal Health Minister Hermann Gröhe and the Commissioner for Integration Aydan Özoğuz discussed medical care and nursing for people with a migration background with representatives from the health sector, migrant organizations and medical associations.

