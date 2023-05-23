Printable version

Bad weather law decree, Schillaci: “8 million euros for hospital and territorial health care compromised by the flood”

Securing the hospital and territorial healthcare offer of Emilia Romagna, recognition of training credits for healthcare professionals and concessions for operators who manage establishments where animals are present. These are the health measures contained in the Decree Law in support of Emilia Romagna approved by the Council of Ministers.

“We guarantee the funds necessary to meet the primary needs of the healthcare and territorial assistance network – declares the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci – and we also intervene on the continuous training of healthcare personnel and on the management of animals by the operators required by current provisions . We are close to the population and to all the doctors, nurses, social and health workers and volunteers committed to ensuring assistance and care despite the difficulties”.

With the decree law, 8 million euros are made available for urgent interventions to restore and consolidate the health structures and interventions to strengthen the hospital and territorial emergency network compromised by the flood.

Furthermore, as regards the training credits for the three-year period 2023-2025 for continuing medical education, they are understood to have already accrued at a rate of one third for all healthcare professionals who continued to carry out their professional activity during the resulting emergency period from the severe flood.

Finally, the provision intervenes to review the timing of the measures regarding identification and registration by the operators who manage establishments where animals are present, allowing information to be entered on events relating to their animals in the 30 days following the ordinary deadlines, without applying the sanctions envisaged for non-compliance with the deadlines. The obligation to identify and register the animals before moving them out of the establishment is confirmed, in order to avoid delays in the registration of information essential to guaranteeing the tracking and tracing of the animals moved, as well as to effectively apply the prevention, monitoring and control of diseases and emergencies – epidemic and non-epidemic – to protect public and animal health.