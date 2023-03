-afp

Tragedy in Monza where an 8-month-old girl, whose food had gone sideways, died after six days of agony at the San Gerardo hospital. The little girl, who had a respiratory crisis, was hospitalized in the intensive care unit. Her death dates back to March 4, the news was only confirmed today, March 11. The girl lived with her mother in Brugherio, in the Monzese area. Friends and colleagues have now launched a fundraiser for the woman.