8 reasons why Müller-Wohlfahrt looks surprisingly young at almost 81

Famous sports physician: Müller-Wohlfahrt looks amazingly young at 80 – these are his tips

Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt, Bayern Munich’s team doctor for many years, looks surprisingly young despite his age. A new photo shows the well-known sports doctor with NBA star Dennis Schröder. Müller-Wohlfahrt, who will soon be 81, gives eight reasons for his vitality.

What is the secret of Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt, the former Bayern Munich team doctor? At 80, Müller-Wohlfahrt still looks amazingly young. The explanations, he says, are not at all surprising: on the one hand, because he still does a lot of sport, on the other hand, because he eats healthily.

Müller-Wohlfahrt turns 81 in August. If you didn’t know this age, you could estimate Müller-Wohlfahrt to be 20 years younger. In a photo on Instagram, he beams with basketball star Dennis Schröder after his treatment in Müller-Wohlfahrt’s Munich doctor’s office.

Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt: The sports stars appreciate him

Many sports stars value Müller-Wohlfahrt’s expertise, as do almost all FC Bayern stars. Ex-Jamaica super sprinter Usain Bolt, who always came to Müller-Wohlfahrt in Munich when something hurt him or a muscle pinched, is one of them.

Five years ago, Müller-Wohlfahrt ended his team doctor career in the DFB team after 23 years. In 2020, “Mull” finally withdrew from FC Bayern. Five years earlier, Müller-Wohlfahrt fled ex-Bayern coach Pep Guardiola. Both did not understand each other.

Even U2 singer Bono was at Müller-Wohlfahrt in Munich

To this day, Müller-Wohlfahrt runs his medical practice in Munich’s old town, not far from his home in the Lehel district. In addition to sports stars, “Mull” also looks after greats from other areas who rely on his expertise and his calm and level-headed manner.

U2 singer Bono was often at Müller-Wohlfahrt in Munich and praised him in the highest tones. “I certainly wouldn’t be able to jump across the stadium stages of the world like this if I hadn’t met the Doc. I’ll put it very simply: Müller-Wohlfahrt saved my ass. Literally.”

In addition to a lot of sport and healthy eating, Müller-Wohlfahrt is also out and about a lot when walking his dog in Lehel on the Isar. In addition, there is probably the most important point that “Mull” still enjoys his job, the athletes and the stars.

Müller welfare s most important health tips:

“Move as often and as much as you can.” (Quote by Hans-Wilhelm Müller-Wohlfahrt)

Cycling, swimming, running or walking are ideal all-round medicine

Movement stimulates the immune system, sharpens the mind and helps against depression

Exercise strengthens the heart, protects against diabetes and prevents obesity

Capsules, fascia, tendons, the human apparatus and organs benefit from movement

Healthy eating with fresh food

Getting enough sleep contributes to fitness

Enjoy exercise and sport as well as discipline and willpower

By Dirk Adam

The original of this article “Müller-Wohlfahrt looks amazingly young at 80 – these are his tips” comes from Sports Illustrated Germany.

Sports Illustrated

