Cholesterol is a kind of fat that is produced by the liver. Cell membranes, vitamin D and some hormones cannot form without it.

“Don’t eat it, it’s bad for cholesterol“. “You should keep your cholesterol level as low as possible“. “You will have high cholesterol“.

We hear these phrases, don’t we? In the last 20 years, in fact, cholesterol has become ‘very bad’ and is accused of being responsible for almost all cases of heart disease.

However, it is vital to understand that this is not necessarily true. It’s best to think of cholesterol like road traffic. When the highway is busy, there is chaos and accidents can happen. And, as with road traffic, high cholesterol has no obvious symptoms which is why it’s so scary.

Cholesterol cannot travel through the body on its own, so there are two main forms of lipoprotein (“taxi drivers“) that help transport it: low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and high-density lipoprotein (HDL). If your LDL cholesterol is too high or your HDL is too low, this fatty substance can build up in your blood vessels. As a result, there won’t be enough blood flowing through the arteries, thus causing the symptoms of high cholesterol.

SYMPTOMS

Although there are typically no symptoms of high cholesterol, traditional Chinese medicine determines the following traits as possible indicators:

loose stools;

chronic lack of appetite;

chronic fatigue;

memory impairment and depression;

excess weight gain or even a feeling of heaviness in the body;

abdominal distension;

back and heart pain, palpitations.

In case of one or more of the above symptoms, it is advisable to consult a doctor to arrive at a correct diagnosis.

It is also important to understand that high cholesterol can lead to the development of heart disease, such as coronary heart disease, stroke, heart attack e peripheral arterial disease.

RISK FACTORS

It is always important to monitor your health condition and try to prevent the development of any of the above diseases. In this regard, here are the risk factors:

high blood pressure (hypertension);

overweight;

smoke;

genetic predisposition.

A test, called a lipid panel, which measures your total cholesterol level, may also be done. Desirable parameters:

LDL cholesterol : meno at 100 mg/dL;

: meno at 100 mg/dL; HDL cholesterol : 60 mg/dl or more;

: 60 mg/dl or more; Triglycerides: meno at 150 mg / dl.

To summarize, in order for high cholesterol not to produce certain symptoms, it is important to make adequate lifestyle choices: aim for healthy eating and regular exercise.

Finally, don’t forget to check your cholesterol levels regularly (at least once every 3 years).

