Back from vacation, the school dossier immediately. The school year in Emilia-Romagna will formally begin on September 15th but preparations are already underway and some deadlines have already reached the point.

In fact, today 5 September is the turn of kindergartens, according to the figures of last year there are about 8200 children enrolled in one of the kindergartens in the Bologna city area. Looking at the metropolitan city, the subscribers rise to 11300 units. During the week then another deadline, at the antipodes of the training course: the beginning, Thursday 8 September, of the year at the municipal nurseries, which make about 4 thousand places available only in the municipality of Bologna.

At the opposite end of the school path there is another deadline in the week. This is the case of the famous (or infamous, depending on your point of view) medical test, which every year engages thousands of students for a few hundred places available in the University.

A need, that of white coats in the country, especially of general practitioners but not only, which contrasts with the extreme selectivity of the entrance tests, which will already see candidates try their hand at the written tests in that of the Bologna Fair tomorrow, September 6. . There are about 400 seats up for grabs under the Towers.

The numbers for this year

The numbers of pupils for each order and grade of the metropolitan area, roughly around 115,000 units, will not differ much from last year’s data. Of these, elementary and high school pupils cover the two largest sections, about 40 thousand enrolled each. The remainder are divided between 25 thousand of middle school and 11 thousand of kindergartens. Returning to university students, the new registrations to the announced Unibo courses speak of about 28 thousand freshmen, out of an audience of almost 90 thousand university students, practically a city within a city, even if the numbers must be divided for all the Romagna branches, in addition to Bologna.

The calendar of the school year 2022/2023

School for all students except infant and nursery schools will begin on Monday 15 September. There could also be closures close to the weekend – but everything has yet to be confirmed – in view of the early political elections on Sunday 25 September. Then the vault of the patron saint of Bologna will come (only for those who reside in the chief town).

Big bridge in sight in November. The suspension of lessons is scheduled for the day of November 2, 2022 for the commemoration of the dead, after the national one of November 1. The Christmas holidays will follow from 24 December 2022 to 6 January 2023, and for the Easter holidays from 6 to 11 April 2023. It will end on 7 June 2023.

