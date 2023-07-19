8 Tricks to Beat the Heat at Home Without Air Conditioning

Record Breaking Temperatures in Milan: Alternatives to Air Conditioning

Summer, by its nature, is characterized by sultriness and strong heat and, especially in recent years, as a result of the global rise in temperature, it is increasingly difficult to find relief from these hot days. In Milan these days the temperatures are record breaking.

Often, the only viable option seems to be air conditioning, but this solution, in addition to representing an expense that not everyone can afford, also involves various problems at an environmental level: the air conditioning systems used to cool homes or cars, in fact, consume an enormous amount of energy, increasing the production of greenhouse gases, which in turn overheat the atmosphere. Consequently, the higher the temperature outside, the more the air conditioning system will have to “work” to cool the house, consuming a lot of energy and contributing to overheating our planet.

Fortunately, there are alternatives to using air conditioners and air conditioners, which allow us to save money and, at the same time, to protect the environment: so let’s discover together 8 tricks to combat the heat at home without having to resort to the use of air conditioning!

Opt for ceiling fans

Fans, especially ceiling fans, are undoubtedly the most practical and economical alternative to air conditioning. By directing the blades correctly, in fact, the ceiling fan allows you to save up to 40% of energy and money in the summer, and up to 10% in the winter. The important thing is to choose a ceiling fan that is equipped with the motor rotation reversal function, so that it can be used effectively even in winter, and make sure that in the summer the blades turn counterclockwise, so as to direct the air towards the low and create a cool breeze.

Use curtains

Curtains are a great ally to beat the summer heat. Opt for light-colored curtains to put on the windows, as the colors tend to reflect the sun, increasing the heat, and install thermal and insulating curtains, so as to reduce the build-up of heat inside the house. In fact, the internal temperature can increase between 65% and 77%, depending on the exposure, due to the amount of sun entering through the windows.

Keep doors and windows closed

Keeping shutters, windows, and curtains closed is a great way to beat the heat without using the air conditioning; in fact, most of the heat enters through the windows during the day. If the outside temperature tends to decrease in the evening, open the windows of the house to create electricity, but remember to close them again in the morning, before the air warms up again. With this easy trick, you will be able to lower the internal temperature by a few degrees, especially if the house faces south/west.

Furthermore, to keep the air fresh inside the house, it is good to keep the doors closed between one room and another during the day and open them before going to sleep, so that the fresh air can circulate between the rooms.

Turn off electronic devices

Turn off all non-essential electronic devices, such as computers and televisions, especially when you are not using them and during the night. In this way, you will obtain both an important energy saving and a good reduction of the heat given off by these appliances when they work.

Also, remember that light bulbs also help warm the room. It is, therefore, better to opt for compact fluorescent bulbs, which heat up much less than incandescent ones.

The ice trick

If you use the fan but the air is not fresh enough, you can resort to this quick and easy trick: take a large enough bowl and fill it with ice, then place it in front of the fan. In this way, the cold vapor of the ice will join the air and be spread by the fan throughout the room.

Think about body temperature

To get refreshment from these hot days it is important to take care not only of the temperature of the house but also of that of our body. To lower your body temperature and feel less hot, drink lots of cool, light drinks, eat lots of fruit and foods with a high moisture content, apply a wet cloth to your wrists and neck and wear light clothes.

Furthermore, taking a nice cold shower before going to sleep will help you lower your body temperature but also take care of your appearance: cold water, in fact, stimulates circulation and closes the pores, resulting in a real beauty.

Sleep cool

To sleep fresh and peacefully, use light cotton sheets, which tend to stay fresher than synthetic fabrics, and try pillows filled with buckwheat, capable of letting air through without retaining body heat.

Also, on the hottest nights, use a cooling pillow to put under your head and keep your feet cool: a very useful trick is to use a bottle of water cooled in the freezer, to be wrapped around a thin cloth.

Take advantage of outdoor spaces

Do you have a garden or terrace? Then plant trees or grow climbing plants, such as vines or ivy, on the outside walls, so as to take advantage of the shade and reduce the internal temperature.

In particular, climbing plants are an excellent solution both because they grow rapidly and because they create a sort of thermal “buffer”, capable of reducing the maximum temperatures of a house by up to 50% but also reducing the impact of wind and frost in winter.

By following these various tricks, you can effectively beat the heat and avoid relying on air conditioning, saving money and protecting the environment. As record-breaking temperatures continue to plague Milan, it’s important to explore alternative cooling methods to stay comfortable during the summer season.

