8-year-old boy dies in the gym in front of his schoolmates in Sant’Antonio Abate

Shock in the Neapolitan area, a child falls ill during physical education class and dies on transport to the hospital. Open investigation.

An 8-year-old boy died at school today, in an institute of Sant’Antonio Abate, a municipality in the province of Naples, on the plain of the Lattari Mountains. According to the first reconstructions, the little one would have had an illness during the physical education lesson. Brought in red code by ambulance to the San Leonardo hospital, the doctors were unable to save him: he died in the hospital of Castellammare di Stabia. The carabinieri of the Stabiese company are investigating.

Giovanni Ruggiero falls from the scaffolding at the construction site and dies at the age of 38 in Palma Campania

The incident happened at First Didactic Circle “De Curtis” of Sant’Antonio Abate, in the Sorrento peninsula. The child’s classmates were shocked: they were together during physical education, when suddenly the young man fell ill, collapsing to the ground. The arrival of the 118 medical personnel was immediate, but his conditions immediately appeared very serious. The forensics agents also arrived on the spot for the reliefs: no hypothesis is currently excluded. An autopsy on the young man’s body will almost certainly be scheduled in the next few hours, with the opening of a file by the magistrate of the Torre Annunziata public prosecutor’s office.

The precedent in Sicily a few days ago

Not even a week ago, in Favara in the province of Agrigento, there had been a similar case: in the “Guarino” school, a 12-year-old boy fell ill while playing basketball. The help, which arrived shortly after, was useless: the 12-year-old had probable cardiac arrest before arriving at the emergency room, and died on board the ambulance that was taking him urgently to the hospital.

