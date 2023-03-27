Tragedy in a school Sant’Antonio Abatein the province of Naples, on the afternoon of Monday 27 March 2023. Un 8 year old boyfor reasons yet to be clarified, he lost his life after feeling ill while he was doing physical education.





Drama in Sant’Antonio Abate, who died as a child

According to local media reports, the tragedy took place at the Antonio De Curtis didactic circle. In the early afternoon of Monday 27 March 2023, 118 intervened on the scene after the emergency signal.

The little one, who according to what is learned was called Giovanni, would have suffered an illness while he was doing physical education and would have collapsed in front of his companions. Immediate help, but for the 8 year old there was nothing to do.





An investigation file has been opened

The 8-year-old boy was urgently transported by ambulance to the Castellammare di Stabia hospital, but was pronounced dead once he arrived at the facility. The real causes of the child’s death are still unknown, for this reason the Torre Annunziata prosecutor’s office ordered the seizure of the body and ordered an autopsy.

The carabinieri of the Castellammare di Stabia company arrived at the De Curtis of Sant’Antonio Abate to look for all the evidence of the witnesses’ stories and to understand in detail what happened in the moments preceding the little boy’s illness and what really happened.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office of Torre Annunziata has decided to open a investigation file currently against unknown persons.





Another suspicious death at school

That of little Giovanni is the umpteenth death that took place at school in Italy in this 2023. Since the beginning of the year, in fact, there have been several dramatic episodes experienced behind the desks. The last, before that of Sant’Antonio Abate, was the one that took place in Castelfiorentino on 22 March 2023, with a 17-year-old taken ill.

Previously in Favara, in the province of Agrigento, a 12-year-old boy dies after basketball practice.

On the other hand, the episode that took place in a school in Rovigo was different, where two students were injured in the explosion that took place in a multifunctional classroom. It is the same institute where in February they shot a female teacher with an air pistol.



