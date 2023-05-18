8 years from Ukraine to Austria to start over – Healthcare

news-txt”>

Hand in hand with her older sister, 8-year-old Yasha took to the streets in Austria a few days ago to demonstrate in support of Ukraine. Just a few months earlier, he was struggling to survive in intensive care at the Lviv hospital. Yasha lived with his family in the Odessa region. Her house was bombed by the Russians and her parents died. The older sister survived, while the little one was transported to the First Medical Union Hospital in Lviv in very serious condition. It took several operations and four months of rehabilitation, but Yasha managed it. Now he has flown from the Ukraine to Austria, where he has settled with his sister to start a new life.

“Unfortunately – says Serhii Khuda, physiotherapist at the hospital’s pediatric clinic – Yasha’s case is not the only case. Since the beginning of the war, more than 300 children have been seriously injured and have come here to Lviv from all over the Ukraine”. Every week, new little patients continue to be transferred to the city from the hottest areas of the conflict and the need now is to have a greater availability of hospital beds and rehabilitation services. For this reason, says the doctor, “we are building a large new pediatric rehabilitation centre”. Lviv “at the moment is safer than many other cities and the continuous arrival of patients from other areas, even with serious pathologies unrelated to the war, is creating a lot of difficulties. We need the support of the international community – concludes Khuda -. Now more than never”.