80% more expectations for an ophthalmologist visit in the public – Healthcare

Expectations for an ophthalmological examination, or for other ophthalmological services, even higher by more than 80% in the public sector compared to the private sector, and costs to avoid them which put hundreds of thousands of families at risk of impoverishment due to health costs. This was revealed by a survey by Crea Sanità – Center for Applied Economic Research in Health, recognized as a Research Center by Eurostat, Istat and the Ministry of Health – which sampled four Regions in the North West, North East, Center and South (Lombardy, Veneto, Lazio and Puglia) where 41.4% of the Italian population is concentrated, over 24.4 million inhabitants.



One in five Italians has severe or moderate vision problems, but if you go on over the years (and the Italian population is among the “oldest” in Europe), it rises to 20% and in the over 75s to 40 percent . To prevent the worst troubles, underlines the survey, checks, visits and therapies are needed which once again collide against the rubber wall of waiting lists (and private costs). For the first eye examination, for example, waiting times are 84.9 days under the NHS regime and 73.0 days under the accredited private regime, with a difference of 11.9. Timescales of 10.1 days were recorded for the same service, both in the intramoenia and private paid regimes, with an average reduction in timescales of 87.2%.



The times observed in a sample of public and private structures (accredited and not) for four eye treatments considered “non-urgent” – but not essential for the sight of Italians – therefore more subject to waiting lists: first visit ophthalmology, intravitreal injection, optical computed tomography (OCT) and fluorescein angiography.



Among the regions, the data of Lombardy stand out, which has longer waiting lists in the public in all four services considered: 133 days for an eye examination, 181 days of waiting for an intravitreal injection, 125 for an Oct and 114 days for a fluorescein angiography. And if you don’t joke about timing, the rates (direct, ticket or other) are no less. “Due to the progressive lengthening of waiting lists – comments Crea Sanità – even people with low incomes have often found themselves faced with the condition of paying for the health service required to be able to access it in adequate times. Also for this reason – he concludes – today we records an increase of almost 380,000 cases of impoverishment due to health care costs”.



