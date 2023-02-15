In an interview with breaking latest news, the president of the Superior Health Council addressed a series of topics relating to childhood cancer research and treatment.

Franco Locatelli, president of the Superior Health Council and head of the Bambino Gesù Hospital in Rome, recently stated that we can cure cancer in 80% of children. CAR-T therapies against neuroblastoma will also be available soon.

“Pediatric oncology has proven to be a successful model for medical research. Today doctors are able to permanently cure about 80% of children affected by pediatric cancer; in some cases, the cure rate is even higher. About one in 800 people aged 20 and over is a cancer survivor,”

Speaking to breaking latest news is Franco Locatelli, president of the Higher Health Council and leading scientist of the AIRC Foundation.

On the occasion of World Childhood Cancer Day, which is celebrated today, Locatelli explores advances in the treatment of pediatric cancer and possible future innovations.

Professor, what is the secret of so many advances in the treatment of cancer in children?

“These excellent results have been achieved thanks to the combination of investments in research and international collaborations. World Childhood Cancer Day is an occasion to highlight how crucial it is to allocate resources to finding a cure. It is therefore essential to believe in research, support it and recognize the extraordinary role that AIRC plays in supporting and boosting academic research”.

What are the most important innovations of recent years?

Today the most promising frontier in the treatment of pediatric tumors is immunotherapy, which uses monoclonal antibodies and genetically modified cells to attack tumors directly, and on the other through the use of drugs that act selectively with respect to certain molecular targets ” .

Can you give a concrete example of the impact of these new therapies?

When I first started working with children with acute promyelocytic leukemia, the disease was fatal in up to 30% of cases. The leading cause of death among sufferers was the bleeding and clotting within blood vessels which can occur when cancerous cells are overproduced.

How important is it that the new treatments also have less impact on the quality of life of young patients?

Pediatric oncology has made such progress that some clinical protocols, which have already improved the chances of cure for different types of cancer, are now designed to maintain the same results by reducing the intensity of treatments and in this way going to reduce the long-term term incidence and severity of side effects”.

Can we expect a new therapy to come?

“One of the greatest challenges in cancer research is creating therapies capable of attacking solid tumors with effects comparable to those achieved by treatments such as CAR-T cells, which are lymphocytes produced and genetically modified to target and destroy cancer cells . Some recent studies have shown that this approach is promising; it could be an achievable goal to tackle some cancers that don’t offer the best chance of a cure today. I am thinking of neuroblastoma, a form of childhood cancer: we will soon publish promising work on the use of CAR-T against it”.